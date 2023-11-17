Was Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Baby Born On Halloween?! Birth Certificate Confirms FULL Name & Date!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got SO CLOSE to what they wanted… and yet it ended up being so far away!

It’s no secret that the power couple’s favorite holiday is Halloween. Not only is Travis’ birthday just a couple weeks after the spooky day, but the Poosh founder and her man are all about the spooky-scary-skull aesthetic in pretty much every way. And for a while, it looked like their newborn son might grace the world with his presence on October 31!!

But now, we know exactly when he was born. And we’ve got bad news from the Blink-182 drummer and his Lemme-leading lady: he missed showing up for Halloween by minutes! Well, by SECONDS, really!!

On Thursday night, E! News obtained the official birth certificate confirming the bouncing baby boy’s full name is indeed Rocky Thirteen Barker. So cool. And we know he was born few weeks back at El Lay’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. But which day exactly?? The verdict is… drumroll please, Travis… November 1! At MIDNIGHT!!!

That’s right, y’all! The birth certificate lists Rocky being born at exactly 12:00 a.m. on November 1st. So, literally sixty seconds (or less, TBH) after the calendar switched over from October 31. So close! SOOOO close!! Honestly, we’re kind of surprised Kourt and Travis didn’t slip the delivery doctor a $20 and ask them to write down that the birth happened a minute before at 11:59 p.m. on Halloween night. LOLz! At least he was born on the witching hour? Frankly you’re going to have a hard time convincing a lot of folks midnight doesn’t count as a Halloween birthday! Dontcha think?

Seriously, tho, what do U make of Rocky’s arrival — one minute late?! Sound OFF with your Halloween-adjacent infant thoughts down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]