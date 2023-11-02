Is Rob Kardashian OK With Sis Kim FaceTiming His Ex?!

Things may not have worked out with Rob Kardashian and his ex, but his big sis certainly seems to still hold her in high regard!

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian posted a series of photos on X (Twitter) of her daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick dressed up for Halloween as the Cheetah Girls from the hit 2000s Disney Channel movies!

But one pic stood out in particular: a FaceTime screenshot of the girls speaking to an actual Cheetah Girl: Adrienne Bailon! Yeah, we mean Rob’s ex Adrienne! See (below):

OMG!

Kimmy Kakes also posted a Halloween photo dump with the same pics and a few extras on Instagram, and Adrienne commented:

“SO CHEETAHLICIOUS! i love these girls… And waking up to this was so special Chuchi for life! Lol.”

Awww! Chuchi, of course, is a reference to her character from the TV movies, Chanel Simmons.

While it’s cute that she gave the young girls her seal of approval, we just can’t help but wonder if it’s cool with Rob that Kim still stays in touch with her… Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will remember the two dated from 2007 to 2009, but things ended on pretty darn sour terms after Rob cheated on her… Which became a sore subject for the father of one for years.

Adrienne’s wedding band is also front and center in the pic, reminding Rob she moved on with husband Israel Houghton… Ouch.

