Halyna Hutchins' Mom Blasts Alec Baldwin For Continuing To ‘Unjustly Profit’ From Cinematographer’s Rust Death

Halyna Hutchins’ mom has THOUGHTS on Alec Baldwin making money off the movie Rust!

It’s been more than three years since Halyna, the cinematographer on Alec’s new western, was shot and killed on set. Since the 30 Rock star was holding the gun that fired the fateful shot, he became the subject of an involuntary manslaughter case which was shockingly dismissed in July.

Rust is now moving forward with release, and on Wednesday, premiered at the Camerimage International Film Festival in Poland… which Halyna’s mother Olga Solovey wants ZERO part of. On Tuesday, she told The Hollywood Reporter:

“It was always my hope to meet my daughter in Poland to watch her work come alive on screen. Unfortunately, that was ripped away from me when Alec Baldwin discharged his gun and killed my daughter.”

Oof. Many have blamed Alec for Halyna’s death. First, he was holding the gun — which was never intended to be loaded with real ammunition — during a rehearsal and fired it into the director and DP. He claims he never pulled the trigger, though that doesn’t really make sense. Second, though, he also has a producer credit on the film, leading many to view his responsibility as a consequence of also being in charge of putting everything together.

Legally it was ruled the fault of the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who by multiple accounts was acting irresponsibly and allowed a live round on her set — and into the hands of the star.

But so many aimed all their ire directly at Alec, for reasons both fair and unfair. And it seems Olga is one. And she’s letting everyone know why. She continued:

“Alec Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologize to me and his refusal to take responsibility for her death. Instead, he seeks to unjustly profit from his killing of my daughter. That is the reason why I refuse to attend the festival for the promotion of Rust, especially now when there is still no justice for my daughter.”

Yeesh.

He really still hasn’t apologized?? Damn. Gloria Allred, an attorney for Halyna’a family, confirmed this to the outlet:

“Even though Mr. Baldwin discharged the gun that killed Halyna, he has never called them to apologize.”

That must be really hard for the family. We’re sure Alec has to tread carefully to avoid any admission of guilt, but you would think he’d have SOMETHING to say to the family. Especially in private.

The attorney further noted the 66-year-old “has disrespected Halyna’s mother, father and sister,” before blasting him for arguing “through his attorneys, that Halyna was emotionally distant from her family in Ukraine. That is false, hurtful and insulting.” The legal expert noted:

“The decision not to even call the family to say he is sorry is cruel and dishonors Halyna and her memory. Now, a decision has been made to promote Rust to buyers in order to make a profit for Alec Baldwin and others that had a role in Halyna’s death.”

Additionally, the family “will not agree with this plan to exploit Halyna’s death.”

What a truly awful situation all around. What are YOUR thoughts?? Is continuing with the movie honoring her final work? Or profiting off her death??

[Images via Halyna Hutchins/Instagram & Ivan Nikolov/WENN]