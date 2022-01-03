Missing 7-Year-Old New Hampshire Girl Wasn't Reported For TWO YEARS!

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating the disappearance of a 7-year-old girl named Harmony Montgomery. The saddest part about this case? She was last seen more than two years ago!

The girl was only just reported missing late last week, after an anonymous tip came into the Manchester Police Department about how she had not been seen in public since October of 2019, when she was 5 years old. Over the weekend, cops in the New England city searched a home reportedly connected to Montgomery, apparently seeking evidence of her whereabouts.

Related: Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai Speaks On Video Amid Ongoing Kidnapping Concerns

In a statement released to the media over the weekend, Manchester Police confirmed that they had received a tip questioning the little girl’s status. They also revealed more about their search for Harmony, saying:

“[Police] received a report this week that Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since late 2019. The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated.”

On Sunday morning, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader, police showed up at a home on Gilford Street that apparently belonged to Harmony’s parents. Cops cordoned off the home with police tape and tarps, and searched the residence for nearly six hours before leaving early Sunday afternoon.

It’s unclear what they were looking for in the home, though local news reports claim that a tent had been set up in the backyard and the PD’s “critical incident” van was parked in the home’s driveway. Police Chief Allen Aldenberg confirmed in a Sunday afternoon briefing that officers searched the home, but refused to release any more information as to what they were seeking or whether they’d had any breaks in the case.

It is unclear who first reported the little girl to be missing, though clearly the allegation had enough behind it that police were moved to act quickly. Aldenberg said the last known documentation of Harmony was around the time of the last reported sighting, when she was enrolled in school in Massachusetts.

As we noted, Harmony was 5 years old when she was last confirmed to have been seen. Police estimated that she currently stands roughly 4 feet tall, with blond hair and blue eyes, and she likely weighs about 50 pounds. She is legally blind in her right eye, and wears glasses.

Related: Teen Kidnapping Victim Found Alive, Naked, And ‘Covered In Coal’ In Man’s Basement

The home that was searched had been sold in May 2020, per local news investigation into Manchester city assessor records. A woman there opened the door on Sunday afternoon, after the search, and informed the media that she gave police permission to search the property. She did not reveal any more than that, and refused to identify herself.

The Division for Children, Youth and Families and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children have also joined the search for Harmony.

Here’s more on the investigation, from WMUR-TV in Manchester:

Police have not announced any arrests in the case yet, according to local reports.

Manchester PD is requesting that anyone with information about Harmony’s whereabouts call them at 603-668-8711, or call the Manchester CrimeLine at 603-624-4040.

[Image via WMUR-TV/YouTube/Manchester Police Department]