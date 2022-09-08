Got A Tip?

Celebs & Twitter React To The Loss Of Queen Elizabeth

On Thursday afternoon, Queen Elizabeth II passed away. She was 96 years old.

The world immediately fell into mourning following the Queen’s sad death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. And while there were surreal memorial signs around the country throughout the day leading up to and after her passing, much of the conversation about the Queen has gone on across social media.

On Twitter, thousands and thousands of people reacted to the sad news of her death throughout the day. From public figures and politicians to celebs, entertainers, and regular people alike, it seemed as though everybody came out to pay their respects.

Here are just a few of the social media reactions to Queen Elizabeth II’s long, notable life and sudden, recent death (below):

So powerful… and so sad. Truly, she was an icon who harkened back to the world as it was in another time.

It wasn’t just prominent public figures and, uhhh, Jake Paul sharing their condolences over the sad news, either. Thousands of regular folks came together on social media to grapple with the shocking situation:

“she ruled for 70 years with strength and civility… rest now your highness, a job well done.”

“Thank you for your grace and years of service. May you rest in peace with Phillip and prayers to your extended family.”

“My deepest condolences to the Royal Family. This is heartbreaking news and a loss difficult to put in words! What an impressive human being she was. Rest In Peace”

“Thank you for your service. You have always been loved and admired. You will never be forgotten”

“Sad news. May the departed souls rest in peace. She will always be remembered.”

“I knew it was only a matter of time, but it still sent me reeling. Sleep well, your Majesty. You have more than earned your rest.”

“She still found it in herself to personally meet her last Prime Minister. Amazing women.”

“May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace”

“For my whole life there’s been one woman in the world who couldn’t be bossed around by men. Losing her hurts”

“Even as an American, I am deeply saddened by her passing. She loved her family and her country. My best wishes to the new King.”

“My sincere condolences to the United Kingdom and her peoples.”

Such a sad, sad day for the people of the United Kingdom as they deal with the aftermath of this sad event.

We send our love and condolences to the monarch’s family, friends, and loved ones.

R.I.P.

[Image via John Rainford/WENN/Twitter]

Sep 08, 2022 11:57am PDT

