Celebs & Twitter React To The Loss Of Queen Elizabeth

On Thursday afternoon, Queen Elizabeth II passed away. She was 96 years old.

The world immediately fell into mourning following the Queen’s sad death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. And while there were surreal memorial signs around the country throughout the day leading up to and after her passing, much of the conversation about the Queen has gone on across social media.

On Twitter, thousands and thousands of people reacted to the sad news of her death throughout the day. From public figures and politicians to celebs, entertainers, and regular people alike, it seemed as though everybody came out to pay their respects.

Here are just a few of the social media reactions to Queen Elizabeth II’s long, notable life and sudden, recent death (below):

RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 96. The greatest Monarch in history, and the greatest of Britons. Dignified, humble, wise, stoic, and dedicated to duty & service to the country she loved. Thank you for everything, Ma’am. We will be forever indebted to you. pic.twitter.com/8PVVic4PIx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96. My thoughts are with the royal family and with the people of the United Kingdom and truly around the world who mourn her passing. In her time, the Queen saw a country and indeed a world transformed. There shall be none other like her. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 8, 2022

I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022

The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/UlaLXEOdke — Premier League (@premierleague) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, a timeless icon that will live in our hearts forever. RIP Your Majesty! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) September 8, 2022

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

I feel honored to have met HM Queen Elizabeth, and I am very sad to hear of her passing. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people. https://t.co/fPbpAt5ILv — Bill Gates (@BillGates) September 8, 2022

Statement on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1/3) pic.twitter.com/kDN6cW8Njp — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 8, 2022

There is nothing more noble than to devote your life to the service of others. We stand with the people of the UK and Commonwealth in honoring the life and dedication to duty of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GkLpqyovlh — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 8, 2022

I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person, in 1968, when she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracanã. Her deeds have marked generations. This legacy will last forever. pic.twitter.com/13xyilesGT — Pelé (@Pele) September 8, 2022

Rest In Paradise to The Queen ❤️ — Ciara (@ciara) September 8, 2022

On behalf of the United States Congress, I extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Royal Family during this sad time. Queen Elizabeth embodied the highest spirit of civic duty: earning the reverence of her people and the respect of the world. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 8, 2022

Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/QDcK4dYI8X — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 8, 2022

“When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future.” Queen Elizabeth II Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/iWZMPKqeZc — Melissa Rivers (@MelRivers) September 8, 2022

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022

Dignity defined. An inspirational leader for many generations. Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth II. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 8, 2022

Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth ll. The embodiment of strength, dignity and unwavering commitment to her vow. May you be at peace beside His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg. Long Live The King. pic.twitter.com/SbnhCl4tsm — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) September 8, 2022

So powerful… and so sad. Truly, she was an icon who harkened back to the world as it was in another time.

It wasn’t just prominent public figures and, uhhh, Jake Paul sharing their condolences over the sad news, either. Thousands of regular folks came together on social media to grapple with the shocking situation:

“she ruled for 70 years with strength and civility… rest now your highness, a job well done.” “Thank you for your grace and years of service. May you rest in peace with Phillip and prayers to your extended family.” “My deepest condolences to the Royal Family. This is heartbreaking news and a loss difficult to put in words! What an impressive human being she was. Rest In Peace” “Thank you for your service. You have always been loved and admired. You will never be forgotten” “Sad news. May the departed souls rest in peace. She will always be remembered.” “I knew it was only a matter of time, but it still sent me reeling. Sleep well, your Majesty. You have more than earned your rest.” “She still found it in herself to personally meet her last Prime Minister. Amazing women.” “May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace” “For my whole life there’s been one woman in the world who couldn’t be bossed around by men. Losing her hurts” “Even as an American, I am deeply saddened by her passing. She loved her family and her country. My best wishes to the new King.” “My sincere condolences to the United Kingdom and her peoples.”

Such a sad, sad day for the people of the United Kingdom as they deal with the aftermath of this sad event.

We send our love and condolences to the monarch’s family, friends, and loved ones.

R.I.P.

[Image via John Rainford/WENN/Twitter]