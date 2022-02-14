Remember When Ben Affleck & Ana De Armas Made An Erotic Thriller Before They Broke Up? It's Here & It's SO AWKWARD!

Sometimes a real-life romance can benefit a movie, and the box office can benefit from the heat of the celeb romance behind the scenes that everyone is talking about.

Other times, post-production lasts longer than the whole relationship, and when the film eventually comes out it’s just a big awkward mess for everyone involved.

With that intro out of the way, enjoy the first look at the erotic thriller Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas!

Deep Water, helmed by Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne, is based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith that tells the story of a married couple who begin playing mind games with each other that get increasingly deadly.

Related: JLo Reveals Ben Created A Music Video Of Bennifer Moments For Valentine’s Day!

The flick, as you may have noticed, is not even hitting theaters but slipping straight onto Hulu. Could be it’s one of the victims of the Disney/Fox merger, but tbh it feels like any smart studio knows the window where the public was fascinated by Benna or whatever they were called (did they even get a couple name, really?) is long closed, and Bennifer 2.0 reigns supreme these days.

Speaking of which, we wish we knew how Jennifer Lopez felt about the movie, but honestly since it’s straight to streaming she can probably just ignore it. It’s not like she has to see billboards all over town for Deep Water.

Anyway, are YOU interested in the movie? Genuine intrigue or morbid curiosity? Let us know in the comments (below) and check out the film on March 18, only on Hulu!

[Image via Hulu/The View/YouTube.]