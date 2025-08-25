Got A Tip?

Zoë Kravitz & Harry Styles Look SUPER Cozy -- Right After Those Austin Butler Romance Rumors!

Zoë Kravitz, the woman that you are! The actress just sparked romance rumors with ANOTHER hunk!

The 36-year-old was just spotted on a romantic walk with none other than Harry Styles! The possible new lovebirds were seen walking arm-in-arm through Rome in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. In the clip, Zoë wears a white dress, sunglasses, and a baseball hat, trying to go incognito. The One Direction alum similarly sported a pair of shades along with a blue jacket and jeans.

They seemed totally relaxed in each other’s company as Zoë held onto the singer. Ch-ch-check it out:

Cute!!!!

They’d make a HOT couple!

Guess Harry’s already moved on from his Glastonbury fling! But we hope Zoë’s pal Taylor Swift is okay with the potential new relationship considering her own history with the Watermelon Sugar vocalist!

BTW, these sparks are flying right after fans suspected there might be IRL chemistry between Zoë and her Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler. They’ve been making the rounds on their press tour and were seen getting cozy in a Paris bar on Thursday! That’s just days before the Harry sighting! OK, girl, get it!

So, who do you think is really winning her over? Or is she playing the field? Either way, Zoë’s gotta teach us her ways!!! Tell us your reactions (below)!

