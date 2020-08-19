Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Tried To BLACKMAIL Her Into Dropping Domestic Violence Charges?!

Just when we thought this guy’s behavior couldn’t get any more despicable…

We’ve been so happy to hear that Hayden Panettiere is moving on and making changes in her life after filing charges against her allegedly abusive ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson. The actress was granted a restraining order against him and seemed to be making a fresh start.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like Hickerson has been doing the same on his end. Not only has he not left his ex alone, he has allegedly harassed and even blackmailed the Heroes alum!

A source told Us Weekly:

“He had direct communication with Hayden. Brian threatened to release certain information if she didn’t drop the charges. Specifically, he threatened to release videos of her.”

Um… as in… personal videos? Like a sex tape?! Because in California that sounds like additional charges could be on the table!

Disgusting.

The outlet recently learned from another source that Hickerson was charged with “influencing or intimidating a witness” ahead of his pretrial conference on Monday. In legal documents obtained by Us, communications began in March but became “much more directed and threatening in manner toward the end of June.” Those communications included phone calls as well as “videos and texts with ’embarrassing’ information about the actress.”

The docs read:

“Some of the ’embarrassing’ information … appears to be for short video clips that were sent from [Brian] to [Hayden] during this exchange from a previous incident at an unknown date and time. [Brian] used threatening language throughout the texts and videos referencing having information that would be embarrassing to [Hayden] if she refused to drop the charges that have been brought against him.”

What information could he be threatening her with??

Apparently (and unsurprisingly), Hickerson has denied these allegations. But if he was stupid enough — or arrogant enough — to try to blackmail Panettiere via text message, then it’s definitely on the record by now.

A 50-state felony arrest warrant was issued for the 31-year-old following the intimidation charge; if apprehended, he’d be held on a $25,000 bail. Apparently his attorney has tried to get the charge dismissed, asserting he “did not violate any release condition,” but the request was denied by a judge on Monday.

Another insider shared:

“Brian has been trying to post bail in California. But the only way is turn himself in and post bail with a court date.”

Sounds like he should probably do that, then! It’s LONG past time for this guy to face the music. Whatever happens next, we hope it means that Hayden never, ever has to hear from this cockroach again! And thanks to her, hopefully he won’t be able to hurt anyone else ever again either.

