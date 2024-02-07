Heidi Klum's Model Daughter Leni Shares Makeup-Free Face Covered In Acne!

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni is keeping it real!

On Monday, the 19-year-old shared a super candid selfie on her Instagram Story — showing her face covered in acne! And she was so confident going makeup-free, she didn’t even include a caption! Ch-ch-check it out!

The message is pretty clear. Even models have bad skin days! But it isn’t stopping her from living her best life. Love it!

Related: Heidi Has A Whole Closet Full Of Adult Toys — And Leni Found It!

If you didn’t know, the young cat walker has actually been very open about her skin struggles in the past. The Dior Beauty ambassador often poses without makeup and posts about her bad breakouts. Back in 2022, she even told People she’s on a mission to change the narrative about pimples, saying:

“I feel like there is a thought behind having acne that you’re not beautiful with it or it makes you look not as good as you could look.”

She added:

“A lot of people have acne that make it seem like they don’t and then people see that on social media and they’re like, ‘None of these gorgeous girls have acne.’ But some do and I don’t think that’s a bad thing.”

Amazing!

For someone who once felt like she couldn’t leave the house if her blemishes hadn’t cleared, she’s come a long way. Hopefully, her candor helps other people feel beautiful no matter what kinda skin day they’re having, too! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN & Leni Klum/Instagram]