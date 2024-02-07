Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Are Planning 'Next Steps' As Their Relationship Is 'Getting Serious'!

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have sparked something, and now they’re trying to figure out what it is!

As you’ll no doubt recall, this past weekend, we reported on the SKIMS mogul and the NFL star meeting up at JAY-Z‘s pre-Grammys party… and then possibly again in a parking garage afterwards for a secret rendezvous. And that’s not the only recent outing on which they’ve been linked! The duo was reportedly inseparable at Odell’s birthday bash back in November! So, things have been heading that way. And now, they’re there!

On Wednesday, Us Weekly published a report citing multiple sources who claim the SKKN By Kim biz whiz and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver are falling for each other. One mole straight-up noted the duo is “getting serious” in their love connection! Oooh!

While the 31-year-old wideout is “low-key” and his “personality is much more private” compared to the 43-year-old reality TV mogul’s fame-filled lifestyle, the pair nevertheless has some serious chemistry. Now, with love in the air, that source says they are “trying to figure out the next steps” in their relationship.

Love it!

But if you’re surprised by all this, well, maybe you shouldn’t be! Not only was this past weekend an eye-opener, and Odell’s November birthday party, too, but the duo has been hanging out longer than anybody knew! A second source told the mag that the pair’s budding connection has been in the works for a while now:

“Their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year.”

Whoa!!

A year?! Sneaky sneaky, Miss Kimberly! LOLz! FWIW, that second source also divulged that the famous pair is considering taking their romance public sometime soon. We vote ‘yes’ on that one. Let it out, Kimmy! Let it out!! Ha!

What do U make of this possible (probable?!) celeb couple, Perezcious readers?? Are you ‘shipping them? Sound OFF with your takes in the comments (below)!

[Image via Sheri Determan/MEGA/WENN]