Henry Cavill Bashes Critics Who Are Making 'Negative Assumptions' About His Life Amid Natalie Viscuso Romance

Henry Cavill has had enough of the negativity and speculation surrounding his personal life.

On Saturday, the 38-year-old actor shared a new Instagram photo with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso and revealed he is “very happy in love.” But he also asked fans to quit gossiping and spreading hate about the people he cares about most, saying:

“Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn’t help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It’s becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let’s call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships. Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are ‘speculating’, It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing.”

Related: John Mulaney Is Dating Olivia Munn Now! She’s Been Into Him For Years!

The Justice League star continued:

“We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realising that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others. So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it’s time to stop. I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most.”

Now, it wasn’t immediately clear what Henry was referring to, but the My Super Sweet Sixteen alum has been the target of online hate for a couple of weeks. In case you missed it, his romance with Natalie became IG official in April when he shared a sweet image of the couple playing chess. The Jersey native captioned the photo at the time:

“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess.”

Unfortunately, some people could not handle the fact that the Man of Steel was off the market. The animosity become so bad the blonde beauty has since turned off the comments on the same chess post on her account.

In the new post, Cavill added that even “conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren’t true.” He then concluded the lengthy note with:

“Let’s embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity. I am very happy in love, and in life. I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can’t bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself.”

Intense criticism about a relationship can truly be challenging, but he can’t realistically stop people from talking about it. Unfortunately, it does not work like that. But followers still may want to put aside the toxic comments right now — unless they want another call out from Superman himself.

[Image via Henry Cavill/Instagram]