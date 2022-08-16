Millie Bobby Brown Has Enrolled As A Student At Purdue University!

Millie Bobby Brown is growing up to be quite an impressive young woman!

It seems after spending so much time in Hawkins, the Stranger Things star just couldn’t get enough of Indiana as she’s heading back very soon — but this time she’s trading in her imaginary mental powers for real ones! Because knowledge IS power!

During her September cover for Allure, the 18-year-old revealed that she has enrolled as an online student at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana where she will be studying Human Services. According to the university’s site, the program is:

“Designed to provide students with basic knowledge in human development and family studies, skills for working with people in service agencies, and program evaluation skills.”

Sounds par for the course as the young star is already wrapped up in many different facets of the industry, including a producer’s role through her family’s production company, PCMA Productions, on Netflix’s Enola Holmes and its sequel — where she stars alongside Henry Cavill‘s Sherlock — as well as Damsel, which is slated for 2023. Additionally, she has written two screenplays with her sister which are based on their grandmother’s life, AND the teen has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF since 2018, where she focuses her attention to menstrual health and education for young girls.

The actress told Allure:

“All I wanted to do within my career is help young girls and young people out there know that I, too, go through things. I’m not this perfect person that is selling skin-care products and [who is] in Stranger Things. I absolutely have made wrong decisions.”

