Tiffany Haddish Wanted To Hook Up With Henry Cavill -- But He Was Too 'Awkward'

Even Superman himself is a bit too boring for Tiffany Haddish!

While still perusing the dating scene since her breakup with rapper Common in 2021, the 44-year-old has found interest in a few famous faces. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, she said Henry Cavill was one of the men who caught her eye — but it wasn’t meant to be:

“All the famous guys I used to think, ‘Oh, I would love to do it to him,’ I know them now and I’m like, ‘No.’ I used to really want Henry Cavill. I think he’s so hot. But I met him and he was so awkward.”

The Girls Trip star elaborated, saying in the moment she couldn’t stop thinking:

“This would be weird. I should be talking to him about Dungeons & Dragons. Maybe he’d be more comfortable.”

Oh no! It’s not untrue, btw! Henry Cavill, despite being one of the manliest, most beautiful men in the world, is a big nerd who loves to talk about Warhammer 40k and other nerdy pursuits. But mostly it sounds like he wasn’t ready for what Tiffany was throwing at him! She recalled thinking:

“Maybe he’s just never had a Black woman be like, ‘What’s up? What’s your credit score? Do you like spaghetti? I’ll cook for you. Are you afraid of South Central or not?'”

Despite thinking he’s “awkward”, though, Tiffany admits he’s “still beautiful” — so she hasn’t fully given up yet.

Of course, right now the 40-year-old is in a committed relationship with his long-term sweetheart Natalie Viscuso, and they’re now expecting their first child together. But, hey, if it ever goes south — we suppose Tiffany is totally fine with him calling her! Ha!

