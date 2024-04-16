Henry Cavill The Daddy! Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Pregnant With Their First Baby!

OMG! Henry Cavill is becoming a daddy! Like, even more officially than he already was!!

The Man of Steel actor revealed the exciting news on Monday night that he and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are expecting their first child together!

There was no big announcement, but at a certain point there was just no hiding it! Henry and Natalie were spotted out in NYC on Monday, and girl was making no effort to hide a Superman-sized bump! You can see the pics HERE! So at the premiere of his latest movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, an Access Hollywood reporter just went for it — and asked him if co-star Henry Golding “inspired” him to “take on fatherhood.” The Justice League star responded:

“He didn’t inspire me to do that, my parents did.”

Happily confirming the pregnancy, her continued:

“I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited. And so I’m sure you’ll see much more of that.”

OMG!! Guess they just never planned on hiding it OR making a big announcement! See the clip (below):

This is the first child for both Henry AND Natalie. The 40-year-old and his girlfriend, who was featured on an episode of My Super Sweet 16 back in 2005, went public with their relationship in April 2021 in a cute Instagram post. See (below):

