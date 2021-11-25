The Return Of J.Law! Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In December!

Merry Christmas, y’all! Netflix got you a new Jennifer Lawrence movie to stuff in your stocking!

Yes, December 24 marks the return of J.Law to the big screen — well, in a manner of speaking since it’s coming straight to your living room — in her first starring role in THREE YEARS, since 2018’s Red Sparrow (she also appeared in the X-Men sequel Dark Phoenix in 2019, but that was delayed from even earlier).

Jennifer stars with Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time in the highly anticipated satire Don’t Look Up. But that’s not all the streaming giant has for ya!

Henry Cavill‘s back (and front) are on display again in the second season of The Witcher. The critically reviled — though apparently quite popular — Emily In Paris is back for Season 2. On the other side of the Rotten Tomatoes spectrum comes Jane Campion‘s return with Power Of The Dog, a brutal Western starring a bath-refusing method performance by Benedict Cumberbatch. And at the very end of the year, Cobra Kai finally returns with a fourth chapter of the surprisingly good Karate Kid reboot.

But quite a bit is leaving this time. The entire series of Glee, Halt and Catch Fire, TURN, Rake, Are You The One, and The Last OG are all exiting, as are classic films School of Rock, Pineapple Express, and The Whole Nine Yards!

See everything coming — and going (below)!

Available December 1 JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Kayko and Kokosh Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 Lost in Space: Season 3 Power of the Dog Are You The One: Season 3 Blood and Bone Body of Lies Bordertown: Mural Murders Chloe Chocolat Closer Death at a Funeral Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat The Final Destination Final Destination 3 Final Destination 5 Fool’s Gold The Fourth Kind Ink Master: Season 3 Ink Master: Season 4 Knight Rider 2000 Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4 Law Abiding Citizen The Legend of Zorro Life Looper The Mask of Zorro Minority Report Pet Sematary (1989) Premonition Sabrina (1995) Soul Surfer Stepmom Stuart Little 2 Sucker Punch Think Like a Man Tremors We Were Soldiers Wild Things Wyatt Earp Available December 2 The Alpinist Coyotes Escalona: Season 1 Single All The Way The Whole Truth Available December 3 Cobalt Blue Coming Out Colton Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 Mixtape Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas Available December 5 JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8) Available December 6 David and the Elves Voir Available December 7 Centaurworld: Season 2 Go Dog Go: Season 2 Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) Available December 8 Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special Available December 9 Asakusa Kid Bonus Family: Season 4 The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos Available December 10 Anonymously Yours Aranyak Back to the Outback How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) Saturday Morning All Star Hits! The Shack Still out of my League Two The Unforgivable Available December 11 Fast Color The Hungry and the Hairy Available December 12 JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9) Available December 13 Eyes in the Sky The Challenge: Season 25 Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe The Giver The Hand of God Marsha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2 Marsha and the Bear: Season 5 Selling Tampa Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4 Available December 14 The Future Diary Russell Howard: Lubricant StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year Available December 15 Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4 The Challenge: Season 12 The Challenge: Season 25 Available December 16 A California Christmas: City Lights A Naija Christmas Aggretsuko: Season 4 Darkest Hour Puff: Wonders of the Reef Available December 17 Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming The Witcher: Season 2 Available December 18 Bulgasal: Immortal Souls Oldboy Available December 19 What Happened in Oslo Available December 20 Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar Available December 21 Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster Grumpy Christmas Available December 22 Emily in Paris: Season 2 Available December 23 Elite Short Stories: Patrick Available December 24 1000 Miles from Christmas Don’t Look Up Minnal Murali The Silent Sea STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 Vicky and Her Mystery Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous Available December 25 Single’s Inferno Jimmy Car: His Dark Material Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis Available December 26 Lulli Available December 28 Word Party Presents: Math! Available December 29 Anxious People Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer Available December 30 Kitz Hila and the Mountain King Available December 31 Cobra Kai: Season 4 The Lost Daughter Queer Eye: Season 6 Stay Close Seal Team TBA Decoupled

And here’s what’s leaving!

Leaving December 1 1000 Rupee Note (2014) 3 Days to Kill (2014) A Knight’s Tale (2001) Accepted (2006) Across Grace Alley (2013) American Outlaws (2001) An Unfinished Life (2005) Are You The One (Seasons 1-2) Asu Mare 2 (2015) Battlefield Earth (2000) Bliss (1997) Break Up 100 (2014) Bromance (Multiple Seasons) Chal Bhaag (2014) Chef (2014) Clear and Present Danger (1994) Dhia Sofea (2015) Don’t Go Breaking My Heart 2 (2014) Faraar (2015) Freedom Writers (2007) Glee (Seasons 1-6) Helios (2015) I Got the Hook Up (1998) In Too Deep (1999) Ink Master (Seasons 1-2) Letters to Juliet (2010) Line Walker (2016) Million Dollar Baby (2004) My Boss’s Daughter (2003) Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011) Ninja Assassin (2009) Peppermint (2018) Pineapple Express (2008) Quigley Down Under (1990) Rake (Seasons 1-4) Richard Pryor: Live in Concert (1979) Rhyme & Reason (1997) Roll With Me (2017) Same Kind of Different as Me (2017) School of Rock (2003) Set Off (2008) Shelby American (2019) Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10) State of Play (2009) Soul Eater (Season 1) Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) The Bank Job (2008) The Bachelorette (Multiple Seasons) The Exorcist 3 (1990) The Golden Child (1986) The Happytime Murders (2018) The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) The Meddler (2015) The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) The Repair Shop (Multiple Seasons) The Violin Player (2016) The Whole Nine Yards (2000) TURN: Washington’s Spies (Seasons 1-4) Wandering Stars (2019) Waterworld (1995) Why Me? (2015) Leaving December 2 Off Camera with Sam Jones (2 Seasons) Temple (2017) Leaving December 3 Lost & Found Music Studios (Seasons 1-2) Leaving December 4 The Last O.G. (Season 1-2) Leaving December 5 Big Stone Gap (2014) The Guest (2014) Leaving December 6 No Game No Life: Zero (2017) Shadow (2018) Leaving December 8 Before I Fall (2017) Manhunt: Deadly Games (Limited Series) Triple 9 (2016) Leaving December 9 It Comes at Night (2017) Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas (2015) The Cuba Libre Story (2015) – Netflix Original Docuseries Leaving December 10 Good and Prosperous (2017) Leaving December 11 Upin & Ipin (Season 1) Leaving December 12 Dawai Asmara (2016) Leaving December 13 Alakada Reloaded (2017) Being Mrs Elliot (2014) The First Lady (2015) The Ghost and the Tout (2018) The Vendor (2018) Leaving December 15 3 Türken & ein Baby (2015) An Immortal Classic (2012) Color of Woman (2012) Crazy, Lovely, Cool (2018) Fifty: The Series (2018) Girls und Panzer (Season 1) Goodbye My Wife (2012) Happy And (2012) Halt and Catch Fire (Seasons 1-4) Heaven’s Garden (2011) Hjørdis (2015) Ice Fantasy (2016) Inside the Real Narcos (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal Isoken (2017) Kill the Messenger (2014) K-POP Extreme Survival (2012) Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) Maps to the Stars (2014) On the Real (2017) Once in a Lifetime Sessions with George Ezra (2018) Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Kasabian (2018) Once in a Lifetime Sessions with OneRepublic (2018) Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Snow Patrol (2018) Pocoyo & Cars (2015) Pocoyo & The Space Circus (2008) Pocoyo Carnival (2015) Pocoyo Halloween: Space Halloween (2015) Pocoyo Halloween: Spooky Movies (2014) Pocoyo Special Sports (2016) Potato Potahto (2017) Rake (Seasons 1-5) Saint Seiya (Seasons 1-6) Scooby-Doo!: Mystery Incorporated (Seasons 1-2) Seoul Searching (2015) Sister Cities (2016) Sons of the Caliphate (2017) The Theory of Everything (2014) What’s New Scooby-Doo? (Seasons 1-3) Underdogs (2018) Leaving December 18 Guest House (2020) People Just Do Nothing (Seasons 1-5) Leaving December 21 Jacob’s Ladder Private Practice: Seasons 1-6 Leaving December 25 Captain Fantastic Leaving December 30 Winchester Leaving December 31 A Cinderella Story American Gangster Beethoven Beethoven’s 2nd Charlie’s Angels Cold Mountain Defiance The Devil Inside Do the Right Thing Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood Double Jeopardy Forensic Files: Collections 1-9 Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5 Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1 Ghost Gladiator The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1 House Party House Party 2 House Party 3 Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life The Last Airbender Like Crazy Love Don’t Cost a Thing Love Jones The Lovely Bones The Machinist Magnolia Memoirs of a Geisha My Fair Lady Mystic Pizza Pan’s Labyrinth Puss in Boots Rumor Has It… Serendipity Spy Kids Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams Spy Kids 3: Game Over Stuart Little The Strangers Titanic Tommy Boy Underworld Underworld: Awakening Underworld: Rise of the Lycans What a Girl Wants What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

