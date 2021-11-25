Got A Tip?

The Return Of J.Law! Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In December!

Merry Christmas, y’all! Netflix got you a new Jennifer Lawrence movie to stuff in your stocking!

Yes, December 24 marks the return of J.Law to the big screen — well, in a manner of speaking since it’s coming straight to your living room — in her first starring role in THREE YEARS, since 2018’s Red Sparrow (she also appeared in the X-Men sequel Dark Phoenix in 2019, but that was delayed from even earlier).

Jennifer stars with Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time in the highly anticipated satire Don’t Look Up. But that’s not all the streaming giant has for ya!

Henry Cavill‘s back (and front) are on display again in the second season of The Witcher. The critically reviled — though apparently quite popular — Emily In Paris is back for Season 2. On the other side of the Rotten Tomatoes spectrum comes Jane Campion‘s return with Power Of The Dog, a brutal Western starring a bath-refusing method performance by Benedict Cumberbatch. And at the very end of the year, Cobra Kai finally returns with a fourth chapter of the surprisingly good Karate Kid reboot.

But quite a bit is leaving this time. The entire series of GleeHalt and Catch FireTURNRake, Are You The One, and The Last OG are all exiting, as are classic films School of RockPineapple Express, and The Whole Nine Yards!

See everything coming — and going (below)!

Available December 1

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Kayko and Kokosh

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2

Lost in Space: Season 3

Power of the Dog

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

Available December 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes

Escalona: Season 1

Single All The Way

The Whole Truth

Available December 3

Cobalt Blue

Coming Out Colton

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4

Mixtape

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Available December 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

Available December 6

David and the Elves

Voir

Available December 7

Centaurworld: Season 2

Go Dog Go: Season 2

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Available December 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

Available December 9

Asakusa Kid

Bonus Family: Season 4

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos

Available December 10

Anonymously Yours

Aranyak

Back to the Outback

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

The Shack

Still out of my League

Two

The Unforgivable

Available December 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy

Available December 12

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

Available December 13

Eyes in the Sky

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe

The Giver

The Hand of God

Marsha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Marsha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Available December 14

The Future Diary

Russell Howard: Lubricant

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

Available December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Available December 16

A California Christmas: City Lights

A Naija Christmas

Aggretsuko: Season 4

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

Available December 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming

The Witcher: Season 2

Available December 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Oldboy

Available December 19

What Happened in Oslo

Available December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

Available December 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

Grumpy Christmas

Available December 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2

Available December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

Available December 24

1000 Miles from Christmas

Don’t Look Up

Minnal Murali

The Silent Sea

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2

Vicky and Her Mystery

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

Available December 25

Single’s Inferno

Jimmy Car: His Dark Material

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis

Available December 26

Lulli

Available December 28

Word Party Presents: Math!

Available December 29

Anxious People

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

Available December 30

Kitz

Hila and the Mountain King

Available December 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4

The Lost Daughter

Queer Eye: Season 6

Stay Close

Seal Team

TBA

Decoupled

And here’s what’s leaving!

Leaving December 1

1000 Rupee Note (2014)

3 Days to Kill (2014)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Accepted (2006)

Across Grace Alley (2013)

American Outlaws (2001)

An Unfinished Life (2005)

Are You The One (Seasons 1-2)

Asu Mare 2 (2015)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Bliss (1997)

Break Up 100 (2014)

Bromance (Multiple Seasons)

Chal Bhaag (2014)

Chef (2014)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Dhia Sofea (2015)

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart 2 (2014)

Faraar (2015)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Glee (Seasons 1-6)

Helios (2015)

I Got the Hook Up (1998)

In Too Deep (1999)

Ink Master (Seasons 1-2)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Line Walker (2016)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

My Boss’s Daughter (2003)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Peppermint (2018)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Rake (Seasons 1-4)

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert (1979)

Rhyme & Reason (1997)

Roll With Me (2017)

Same Kind of Different as Me (2017)

School of Rock (2003)

Set Off (2008)

Shelby American (2019)

Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10)

State of Play (2009)

Soul Eater (Season 1)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Bachelorette (Multiple Seasons)

The Exorcist 3 (1990)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Happytime Murders (2018)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Meddler (2015)

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)

The Repair Shop (Multiple Seasons)

The Violin Player (2016)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

TURN: Washington’s Spies (Seasons 1-4)

Wandering Stars (2019)

Waterworld (1995)

Why Me? (2015)

Leaving December 2

Off Camera with Sam Jones (2 Seasons)

Temple (2017)

Leaving December 3

Lost & Found Music Studios (Seasons 1-2)

Leaving December 4

The Last O.G. (Season 1-2)

Leaving December 5

Big Stone Gap (2014)

The Guest (2014)

Leaving December 6

No Game No Life: Zero (2017)

Shadow (2018)

Leaving December 8

Before I Fall (2017)

Manhunt: Deadly Games (Limited Series)

Triple 9 (2016)

Leaving December 9

It Comes at Night (2017)

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas (2015)

The Cuba Libre Story (2015) – Netflix Original Docuseries

Leaving December 10

Good and Prosperous (2017)

Leaving December 11

Upin & Ipin (Season 1)

Leaving December 12

Dawai Asmara (2016)

Leaving December 13

Alakada Reloaded (2017)

Being Mrs Elliot (2014)

The First Lady (2015)

The Ghost and the Tout (2018)

The Vendor (2018)

Leaving December 15

3 Türken & ein Baby (2015)

An Immortal Classic (2012)

Color of Woman (2012)

Crazy, Lovely, Cool (2018)

Fifty: The Series (2018)

Girls und Panzer (Season 1)

Goodbye My Wife (2012)

Happy And (2012)

Halt and Catch Fire (Seasons 1-4)

Heaven’s Garden (2011)

Hjørdis (2015)

Ice Fantasy (2016)

Inside the Real Narcos (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

Isoken (2017)

Kill the Messenger (2014)

K-POP Extreme Survival (2012)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Maps to the Stars (2014)

On the Real (2017)

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with George Ezra (2018)

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Kasabian (2018)

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with OneRepublic (2018)

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Snow Patrol (2018)

Pocoyo & Cars (2015)

Pocoyo & The Space Circus (2008)

Pocoyo Carnival (2015)

Pocoyo Halloween: Space Halloween (2015)

Pocoyo Halloween: Spooky Movies (2014)

Pocoyo Special Sports (2016)

Potato Potahto (2017)

Rake (Seasons 1-5)

Saint Seiya (Seasons 1-6)

Scooby-Doo!: Mystery Incorporated (Seasons 1-2)

Seoul Searching (2015)

Sister Cities (2016)

Sons of the Caliphate (2017)

The Theory of Everything (2014)

What’s New Scooby-Doo? (Seasons 1-3)

Underdogs (2018)

Leaving December 18

Guest House (2020)

People Just Do Nothing (Seasons 1-5)

Leaving December 21

Jacob’s Ladder

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

Leaving December 25

Captain Fantastic

Leaving December 30

Winchester

Leaving December 31

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Charlie’s Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Inside

Do the Right Thing

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5

Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1

Ghost

Gladiator

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan’s Labyrinth

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It…

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

