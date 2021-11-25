The Return Of J.Law! Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In December!

Merry Christmas, y’all! Netflix got you a new Jennifer Lawrence movie to stuff in your stocking!
Yes, December 24 marks the return of J.Law to the big screen — well, in a manner of speaking since it’s coming straight to your living room — in her first starring role in THREE YEARS, since 2018’s Red Sparrow (she also appeared in the X-Men sequel Dark Phoenix in 2019, but that was delayed from even earlier).
Jennifer stars with Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time in the highly anticipated satire Don’t Look Up. But that’s not all the streaming giant has for ya!
Henry Cavill‘s back (and front) are on display again in the second season of The Witcher. The critically reviled — though apparently quite popular — Emily In Paris is back for Season 2. On the other side of the Rotten Tomatoes spectrum comes Jane Campion‘s return with Power Of The Dog, a brutal Western starring a bath-refusing method performance by Benedict Cumberbatch. And at the very end of the year, Cobra Kai finally returns with a fourth chapter of the surprisingly good Karate Kid reboot.
But quite a bit is leaving this time. The entire series of Glee, Halt and Catch Fire, TURN, Rake, Are You The One, and The Last OG are all exiting, as are classic films School of Rock, Pineapple Express, and The Whole Nine Yards!
See everything coming — and going (below)!
Available December 1
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
Kayko and Kokosh
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2
Lost in Space: Season 3
Power of the Dog
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
Available December 2
The Alpinist
Coyotes
Escalona: Season 1
Single All The Way
The Whole Truth
Available December 3
Cobalt Blue
Coming Out Colton
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4
Mixtape
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Available December 5
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
Available December 6
David and the Elves
Voir
Available December 7
Centaurworld: Season 2
Go Dog Go: Season 2
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Available December 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special
Available December 9
Asakusa Kid
Bonus Family: Season 4
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos
Available December 10
Anonymously Yours
Aranyak
Back to the Outback
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)
Saturday Morning All Star Hits!
The Shack
Still out of my League
Two
The Unforgivable
Available December 11
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy
Available December 12
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
Available December 13
Eyes in the Sky
The Challenge: Season 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe
The Giver
The Hand of God
Marsha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Marsha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Available December 14
The Future Diary
Russell Howard: Lubricant
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
Available December 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Available December 16
A California Christmas: City Lights
A Naija Christmas
Aggretsuko: Season 4
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef
Available December 17
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming
The Witcher: Season 2
Available December 18
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
Oldboy
Available December 19
What Happened in Oslo
Available December 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar
Available December 21
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
Grumpy Christmas
Available December 22
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Available December 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick
Available December 24
1000 Miles from Christmas
Don’t Look Up
Minnal Murali
The Silent Sea
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2
Vicky and Her Mystery
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
Available December 25
Single’s Inferno
Jimmy Car: His Dark Material
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis
Available December 26
Lulli
Available December 28
Word Party Presents: Math!
Available December 29
Anxious People
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer
Available December 30
Kitz
Hila and the Mountain King
Available December 31
Cobra Kai: Season 4
The Lost Daughter
Queer Eye: Season 6
Stay Close
Seal Team
TBA
Decoupled
And here’s what’s leaving!
Leaving December 1
1000 Rupee Note (2014)
3 Days to Kill (2014)
A Knight’s Tale (2001)
Accepted (2006)
Across Grace Alley (2013)
American Outlaws (2001)
An Unfinished Life (2005)
Are You The One (Seasons 1-2)
Asu Mare 2 (2015)
Battlefield Earth (2000)
Bliss (1997)
Break Up 100 (2014)
Bromance (Multiple Seasons)
Chal Bhaag (2014)
Chef (2014)
Clear and Present Danger (1994)
Dhia Sofea (2015)
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart 2 (2014)
Faraar (2015)
Freedom Writers (2007)
Glee (Seasons 1-6)
Helios (2015)
I Got the Hook Up (1998)
In Too Deep (1999)
Ink Master (Seasons 1-2)
Letters to Juliet (2010)
Line Walker (2016)
Million Dollar Baby (2004)
My Boss’s Daughter (2003)
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)
Ninja Assassin (2009)
Peppermint (2018)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Rake (Seasons 1-4)
Richard Pryor: Live in Concert (1979)
Rhyme & Reason (1997)
Roll With Me (2017)
Same Kind of Different as Me (2017)
School of Rock (2003)
Set Off (2008)
Shelby American (2019)
Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10)
State of Play (2009)
Soul Eater (Season 1)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
The Bank Job (2008)
The Bachelorette (Multiple Seasons)
The Exorcist 3 (1990)
The Golden Child (1986)
The Happytime Murders (2018)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
The Meddler (2015)
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)
The Repair Shop (Multiple Seasons)
The Violin Player (2016)
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
TURN: Washington’s Spies (Seasons 1-4)
Wandering Stars (2019)
Waterworld (1995)
Why Me? (2015)
Leaving December 2
Off Camera with Sam Jones (2 Seasons)
Temple (2017)
Leaving December 3
Lost & Found Music Studios (Seasons 1-2)
Leaving December 4
The Last O.G. (Season 1-2)
Leaving December 5
Big Stone Gap (2014)
The Guest (2014)
Leaving December 6
No Game No Life: Zero (2017)
Shadow (2018)
Leaving December 8
Before I Fall (2017)
Manhunt: Deadly Games (Limited Series)
Triple 9 (2016)
Leaving December 9
It Comes at Night (2017)
Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas (2015)
The Cuba Libre Story (2015) – Netflix Original Docuseries
Leaving December 10
Good and Prosperous (2017)
Leaving December 11
Upin & Ipin (Season 1)
Leaving December 12
Dawai Asmara (2016)
Leaving December 13
Alakada Reloaded (2017)
Being Mrs Elliot (2014)
The First Lady (2015)
The Ghost and the Tout (2018)
The Vendor (2018)
Leaving December 15
3 Türken & ein Baby (2015)
An Immortal Classic (2012)
Color of Woman (2012)
Crazy, Lovely, Cool (2018)
Fifty: The Series (2018)
Girls und Panzer (Season 1)
Goodbye My Wife (2012)
Happy And (2012)
Halt and Catch Fire (Seasons 1-4)
Heaven’s Garden (2011)
Hjørdis (2015)
Ice Fantasy (2016)
Inside the Real Narcos (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
Isoken (2017)
Kill the Messenger (2014)
K-POP Extreme Survival (2012)
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
Maps to the Stars (2014)
On the Real (2017)
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with George Ezra (2018)
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Kasabian (2018)
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with OneRepublic (2018)
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Snow Patrol (2018)
Pocoyo & Cars (2015)
Pocoyo & The Space Circus (2008)
Pocoyo Carnival (2015)
Pocoyo Halloween: Space Halloween (2015)
Pocoyo Halloween: Spooky Movies (2014)
Pocoyo Special Sports (2016)
Potato Potahto (2017)
Rake (Seasons 1-5)
Saint Seiya (Seasons 1-6)
Scooby-Doo!: Mystery Incorporated (Seasons 1-2)
Seoul Searching (2015)
Sister Cities (2016)
Sons of the Caliphate (2017)
The Theory of Everything (2014)
What’s New Scooby-Doo? (Seasons 1-3)
Underdogs (2018)
Leaving December 18
Guest House (2020)
People Just Do Nothing (Seasons 1-5)
Leaving December 21
Jacob’s Ladder
Private Practice: Seasons 1-6
Leaving December 25
Captain Fantastic
Leaving December 30
Winchester
Leaving December 31
A Cinderella Story
American Gangster
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Charlie’s Angels
Cold Mountain
Defiance
The Devil Inside
Do the Right Thing
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Jeopardy
Forensic Files: Collections 1-9
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5
Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1
Ghost
Gladiator
The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
The Last Airbender
Like Crazy
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Love Jones
The Lovely Bones
The Machinist
Magnolia
Memoirs of a Geisha
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza
Pan’s Labyrinth
Puss in Boots
Rumor Has It…
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Stuart Little
The Strangers
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What a Girl Wants
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape