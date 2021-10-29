High School Under Investigation After Photos Of Students Giving Lap Dances To Faculty Go Viral

How did anyone think this was okay!?

A Kentucky high school is under investigation after its annual student-led homecoming event resulted in male students giving lap dances to faculty members while dressed in underwear and lingerie, all as the principal stood by, laughed, and received a lap dance himself.

The photos were allegedly from the “Man Pageant” portion of the homecoming event at Hazard High School, which saw scantily clad male and female students appearing to touch and dance in front of staff members in the school’s gymnasium.

Related: School Safety Officer Who Shot Teen Mom Dead Charged With MURDER!

The pics were posted on the Hazard High School Athletic page, but have since been removed. However, they still found their way to social media, where the inappropriate optics were seen by the likes of Nema Brewer, co-founder of education advocacy group KY 120 United.

Brewer took to Twitter to share a series of the photos — including one of Hazard High School Principal Donald “Happy” Mobelini, who is also the mayor of Hazard — LOLing as a student danced in front of him. She wrote:

“Um. Exactly what is going on here, y’all? C’mon Hazard. Get it together.”

Other outraged locals shared pics of female students who can be seen dressed as Hooters waitresses:

I guess this is an exception for the dress code, The girls were dressed as Hooters waitresses ????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/vZ7dEnDSon — Amie Hurley (@AmieLu82) October 27, 2021

Obviously, the big question on everyone’s minds was: how the f**k did something like this even happen? Well, Hazard Independent School District Superintendent Sondra Combs said the “Man Pageant” was essentially one big, bad joke put on by students.

In a statement, Combs said she was made aware of the “inappropriate” images on Tuesday and launched an investigation the following day, sharing:

“I found photos of inappropriate student-led activities that had since surfaced on social media. The district has the responsibility to address these issues that arise out of school-based activities. As a district, we are doing exactly that.”

The superintendent said “appropriate disciplinary action has been taken” but could not disclose further information because it involves a personnel matter. She noted that the homecoming festivities at the school are “driven by the students” and are supposed to be “fun and good-natured,” but this event “did not play out as intended,” adding:

“We strive to foster creativity in our students, but unfortunately, this time it was carried too far.”

Ya think!?

Combs went on to say that, going forward, a student activity committee will be created to oversee all student-led activities in hopes of preventing another incident. She wrote:

“While we value our student’s creativity, we also must ensure that it is focused in an appropriate direction and will be more vigilant toward that goal in the future. At the end of the day, the light-hearted activity simply got out of hand, and for that, we apologize. In the future, we will strive to keep the lighthearted, fun nature of school activities without the inappropriate behavior.”

Probably something that should have already been in place, but good call!

[Image via Warner Bros./LEX18]