Hilaria Baldwin Seemingly Responds To Alec's Charges With Her Sweatshirt -- But Was Her REAL Plan Much Sneakier?!

Is Hilaria Baldwin trying to send a message amid news Alec Baldwin is being charged for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins?

While the 39-year-old has not spoken out about her husband’s legal woes — probably on the advice of counsel — she did hit the streets afterward wearing an eyebrow-raising top. The yoga instructor was seen grabbing some coffee on Friday, and we couldn’t help notice she’s sporting a green sweatshirt with the word “Empathy” in all caps written across the front. Really, Hilaria??? She also paired the inneresting fashion statement with faux leather leggings, black slippers with pearl embellishments, and sunglasses. You can ch-ch-check out the pics, obtained by Page Six (below):

Hilaria Baldwin sends message with sweatshirt after Alec's manslaughter charges https://t.co/HjzFpyhuyg pic.twitter.com/kqhJ19CWno — Page Six (@PageSix) January 20, 2023

As we mentioned, Hilaria’s fashion choice came after Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced on Thursday that Alec and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The two potentially face up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine, or maybe even a mandatory five-year jail sentence since there was a firearm involved in the accident.

Related: Riley Keough Shares Tribute After Mom Lisa Marie Presley’s Death

Alec’s attorney Luke Nikas slammed the charges in a statement to People, calling it “a terrible miscarriage of justice.” He added:

“Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

We’ll see what happens. For now, is Hilaria really hoping for some empathy amid Alec’s legal troubles? Or was her loud outfit for another reason?

After being photographed in the sweatshirt, she came out once again and told reporters waiting outside her apartment to gather round because she had something to say. That thing she had to say? It was telling them she had nothing to say. Hmm…

“I’m only gonna say it once. I’m going to tell you what I want to say. I want you guys to realize we have seven kids. You being here [when I have to] escort them to school and when they come home — is not good. On a human level, you guys know I’m not going to say anything to you. You know that. So please leave my family in peace. And let this all play out. OK? So let my kids come home and you stay away from them. Because they ask me, ‘Mommy, what are these people doing?’ And it’s a very hard thing as a mom, to try and explain. So please, go home. I am not going to say anything and Alec is not going to say anything.”

It’s impossible not to notice she says it all in that faux-Spanish accent, but, you know, really not the point…

Hilaria Baldwin speaks out about cameras following her family after her husband Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter. @NEWSMAX #Baldwin pic.twitter.com/YNgHywNmZu — Mike Carter (@MikeCarterTV) January 20, 2023

Why make a big statement about not making a statement? Well, according to Page Six, it wasn’t until afterward that those reporters realized that as she spoke, Alec made a quick exit out a side door into a waiting van. Was the whole outfit, the statement, everything just to put up a smokescreen for her husband to avoid reporters?

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram]