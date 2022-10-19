OMG! Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Biermann Celebrated Her 21st Birthday With A Cake Decorated With Her DUI Mugshot!

Ariana Biermann just could not resist poking fun at her DUI bust on her 21st birthday!

A couple of months after her arrest, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak‘s daughter celebrated finally turning the legal drinking age on Monday. Just a couple months too late… To mark the special occasion, she had a birthday cake decorated with pink and white frosting, candles, and — wait for it — her mugshot from when she was arrested for driving under the influence! We’re not joking!

Her sister Brielle Biermann shared on Instagram Stories a video of Ariana posing with the cake while everyone sang Happy Birthday to her in the background. Brielle also joked in the clip:

“Well, we’re finally 21.”

You can ch-ch-check out the birthday cake (below):

OMG!

As you may recall, Ariana was taken into custody for misdemeanor DUI, misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change and misdemeanor underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol in August after she got into a car crash in Georgia with her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy. A Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officer said her breath smelled of alcohol, and she showed “signs of impairment” when completing a field sobriety evaluation. Furthermore, another cop found “four out of six clues” indicating she was intoxicated during a horizontal nystagmus test.

Ariana slammed accusations she was under the influence but confessed to smoking a THC pen the night before the arrest. No doubt her fam must have been upset by the situation, but it looks like they can laugh about it now?

The image def gives us Khloé Kardashian divorce cake vibes, but this doesn’t feel like something someone would want to celebrate. Hmm…

Reactions to the birthday cake, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

