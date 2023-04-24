Honey Boo Boo Went All Out For Prom! Look!

Alana Thompson lived it up at her prom over the weekend — and she’s got the magical pics to prove it!

The reality TV star known as Honey Boo Boo went all out when it came to her prom night! The 17-year-old spent the weekend getting her glam on and posting updates on Instagram as she got her lashes, hair, and nails done. In her first post last Wednesday, she revealed her brand new super long lashes, following up on Friday with some pics of her blonde locks being styled into a fancy updo.

Her prom date was her 21-year-old boyfriend Dralin Carswell, who is controversial for a number of reasons, including his run-ins with the law and previous arrest on statutory rape charges. More recently he was arrested again after a scary car chase that involved illegal guns — and Alana herself.

Thankfully this time their ride was a lot less dangerous — and more magical. In pictures posted to the ‘gram on Monday Dralin stood next to the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star in front of a horse-drawn carriage. She donned a floor-length sequined pink gown with pink eyeshadow to match, as well as some seriously blinged-out jewelry to tie the look together. Not only that — the adorable white steed was wearing pink feathers atop its head to match Alana! Too cute!

According to more pics obtained by TMZ, Mama June Shannon was there with her daughter for the prom pics — she didn’t post those but you can find ’em HERE! The Toddlers & Tiaras alum did add pics of herself, her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, and her nieces and nephews to her prom photo dump, though.

What a transformation! She really looks like she’s having the best time! Love it!

Alana’s night out is very much deserved, considering the past few months have been pretty tough on the whole Thompson crew. Most recently her sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell was diagnosed with cancer — it definitely hasn’t been an easy time.

It’s good to see Mama June back with her daughter, too, even if she didn’t make it to the Insta-grid! The reality TV matriarch has had an estranged relationship with all of her children after getting busted for cocaine possession in 2019. Since then, her relationship with her kids has been very up and down. Hopefully being there for Honey Boo Boo’s prom is a good sign that the family is healing!

