Pete Davidson Could Be CHARGED Over Crashing Car Into Home!

Pete Davidson could be looking at criminal charges following his not-so-joyful joy ride.

Last month, we reported that the King of Staten Island star and his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, got into a nasty accident. The Saturday Night Live alum took his Mercedes-Benz for a high-speed cruise through the residential Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills, lost control of the vehicle, spun out, jumped a curb, hit a fire hydrant, and eventually crashed into a local resident’s home.

First responders quickly arrived at the scene and confirmed no one was injured, but skid marks showed a pretty clear trajectory of the crash. At the time, Davidson apparently talked down the homeowner by personally apologizing, but the Cali resident’s 16-year-old daughter, who was home alone and reading a book at the time of the crash, was left “a bit” traumatized. She apparently thought it was an earthquake before realizing that a celeb had crashed into her home — at such a high speed he popped out a window from its frame, according to TMZ.

An investigation was opened, and it seemed like the 29-year-old was going to be held accountable for all the damages, something which was never really in doubt. Now, one month later, things are looking sorta rough for Petey — as criminal charges are now reportedly on the table!

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, via The US Sun, the investigation has officially “been completed” — but it’s undecided whether or not Pete will face criminal charges. Though drugs and alcohol were ruled out as contributing factors in the crash, the DA’s office could still potentially nail him for a reckless driving charge since he was, in fact, traveling at a higher speed than posted in the neighborhood prior to his crash.

Yikes, that’s not great for the Meet Cute star… As far as things go for Chase, though, since she was just in the vehicle as a passenger, she’s seemingly not being held liable like her BF.

This news, of course, comes after our Monday morning report that Pete was caught on video shoving an overzealous fan during an New York Knicks game over the weekend. ICYMI, an older fan approached the comedian to sign an autograph — but got a little too close for comfort, leading Pete to shove him away to create some space. See (below):

Maybe the added stress of potentially facing criminal charges made him a little on edge?

