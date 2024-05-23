Cassie’s Husband Reacts After She Breaks Silence On Diddy Abuse Video

Cassie Ventura‘s husband Alex Fine is showing her lots of love after she spoke about that disturbing video of her ex Diddy assaulting her.

As we covered, the performer took to her Instagram on Thursday morning to share a statement about the hotel security footage that was recently released, showing Sean Combs attacking her as she was trying to leave a hotel in 2016. It was one instance of abuse she detailed in her November lawsuit, which the rapper quickly settled. While he initially denied all the allegations, he has since apologized for his actions in the shocking footage (though he did not personally address his ex-girlfriend).

In her statement this week, Cassie acknowledged the scandal, writing in part:

“Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become.”

Of course, her hubby has been one of her biggest supporters as she processes this trauma — and the personal trainer is continuing to stand by her side through this difficult ordeal. Reacting to his wife’s latest post, Alex slid into her comment section, writing:

“Love you so much , perfect example for our daughters. ”

Aw! The couple, who got married in 2019, share daughters Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 3. She really is setting a great example for her girls and anyone else dealing with a similar situation.

By the way, after the musician’s apology video, Alex also released a letter to his wife and all survivors of abuse, saying in part:

“Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men. As men violence against women shouldn’t be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family. […] Hold the women in your life with the upmost regard.”

Standing up to an abuser — let alone someone as powerful as the musician — is not an easy thing to do! Cassie is doing it with so much bravery and grace, and we’re good to see she’s not alone in this journey! Support is so important!

