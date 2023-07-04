I Need A Smart Person To Explain This! Home » Personally Perez » I Need A Smart Person To Explain This! Can a smart person help me out here? Related Posts Perez Hilton Singing! This Is ATROCIOUS! And Awesome!!! I Don't Think I Will Be Able To Top THIS! People Are So Upset About The Sphere In Las Vega! I'm Not! U???? | Perez Hilton Blake Lively Is Grossly Greedy? CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 04, 2023 14:17pm PDT Share This Categories PerezTV Personally Perez YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article