I Wish This Wasn't So! The struggle!!!!!!! Related Posts Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler Call Out ‘Healthy’ People ‘Abusing’ Ozempic! Al Roker PASSIONATELY Defends Kelly Clarkson Amid Weight Loss Drug Controversy: 'Back Off' I Might Get A Lot Of Flack For This, BUT... | Perez Hilton Kelly Clarkson Finally Admits To Using Weight Loss Drug To Slim Down -- But Won't Say Which One! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT May 13, 2024 12:12pm PDT Share This Categories Fitness FitPerez PerezTV Personally Perez Wacky, Tacky & True YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article