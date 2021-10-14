Watch! Enjoy!/hqdefault.jpg" /> I'm Taking My Daughter Out Of School! Why! Plus, Nights Of The Jack 2021! | Perez Hilton And Family - Perez Hilton
I'm Taking My Daughter Out Of School! Why! Plus, Nights Of The Jack 2021! | Perez Hilton And Family

TWO of our kids are giving us drama about their schooling! One gets a big talking-to and we’re pulling our youngest from her preschool. Some lessons for our children here. Some lessons we are learning. And some lessons for fellow parents. PLUS, we do have a lot of fun going to the Halloween immersive experience Nights Of The Jack!

Oct 14, 2021 09:00am PDT

