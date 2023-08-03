Alice Evans Reveals She's 'SO In Love' After Bitter Ioan Gruffudd Divorce -- But Who's The Mystery Man?!

Alice Evans has a new man in her life!

For the last few years, the British-American actress has hardly had any time to worry about anything other than her very messy divorce from Ioan Gruffudd.

The ordeal began in 2021 when the Vampire Diaries alum claimed the Titanic actor had abandoned her and their daughters, Ella, 13, and Elise, 9, for a much younger aspiring actress, Bianca Wallace, whom he’d met on the set of his TV show in Australia. The split got vicious — and they’ve been embroiled in a nasty custody battle ever since!

Related: Kaitlyn Bristowe Sparks Breakup Rumors With Fiancé Jason Tartick

At one point, young Ella even tried to get a domestic violence restraining order against her father amid claims his girlfriend had abused her by allegedly slamming “a door” on her head. She lost her bid in June — but not before Ioan already ended up getting a restraining order against her mother in August 2022. That was over Alice speaking out online. The whole thing has been a complicated mess — but one part of the battle finally came to an end last month, on July 3, when an El Lay judge officially declared them legally divorced.

But guess what?? Alice has finally moved on!!

The 55-year-old celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, and she took to Instagram with several posts about the awesome time she had with her daughters to mark the occasion! In the photos, she showed off the group’s cute outfits before they headed to an outdoor dinner. Seeing her happy and smiling in the photos wasn’t the only good part, though!

Related: Timothée Chalamet ‘Dumped’ Kylie Jenner?!

Alongside the series of snapshots (HERE), she gushed:

“We had the BEST TIME EVER. Instagram won’t let me put in all the pics in one go. ( wisely, probably!)”

She then dropped a bomb about her relationship status, sharing:

“I am SO in love right now and cannot believe I only felt this level of intense love at 55.”

Omg! That’s amazing!

The way she put it was so shady, too! She only felt this at 55 — meaning never the whole time she was with “Mr. Fantastic”? Ouch!

But who is this mystery luvvah who captured her heart?! She teased:

“More info coming. Love you all for being so kind to me. I will never forget. I may sound cryptic but life has taught me ( at least on small measures) to be cautious. All will become clear. Love love love love you all. “

Awww!

She sounds so happy, and we couldn’t be happier for her after all she’s been through! It’s probably smart to keep things private for as long as she can! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Alice Evans/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]