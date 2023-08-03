Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn BLASTED For Supporting Lizzo’s Dance Captain Amid Bombshell Lawsuit!

Christine Quinn has found herself in hot water over her latest comments!

The Selling Sunset alum appeared to show her support for the Lizzo‘s dance captain Shirlene Quigley who was named in the bombshell lawsuit filed this week — and fans were not here for it! As we’ve reported, Lizzo was sued by three of her former backup dancers for sexual harassment, discrimination, fostering a hostile work environment, body shaming, and more.

As for the accusations against Shirlene? The dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — alleged in the suit that she was “not only vocal about her religious beliefs but took every opportunity to proselytize to any and all in her presence regardless of protestations.” Despite this, they claimed the 39-year-old would be very open about her sexual activity with them and would “simulate oral sex on a banana in front of the rest of the dance cast.” The docs added:

“These instances were always unprompted and made plaintiffs uncomfortable.”

Furthermore, the suit stated Shirlene allegedly “had no problem sharing her masturbatory habits with the dance cast, often stating things to the effect, ‘Masturbating is against my religion, but today I had an oopsie.’” Even more invasive, when she discovered Arianna was a virgin at one point, the dancer allegedly “discussed the subject in interviews and posted about it on social media.” Awful. And this is only scratching the surface of what these three performers experienced during their time working with Lizzo.

So given the serious allegations against Shirlene, it came as a shock to many fans when Christine took to Instagram this week to share a message of support for the dance captain. She wrote in a since-deleted post:

“Ok miss Quigley can party with me tho. She sounds lit ”

Christine clearly misjudged how her joke (??) would be taken online!

According to Page Six, her followers were quick to call out the 34-year-old real estate agent for her “uncouth” comment. See some of the reactions (below):

“This just confirms you were the worst person on selling sunset.” “Aren’t you married with a kid? Kinda embarrassing. This comment ain’t it.” “This is an ugly a** comment.” “Not you defending sexual harassment and religious bigotry.”

This was not a good look for Christine… at all. At this time, the reality star has not addressed her comments. However, she did end up deleting the post from her Instagram pretty quickly.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

