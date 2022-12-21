Drew Barrymore & Aubrey Plaza Go Viral After Their Interview Gets Weirdly Kinky!

Drew Barrymore and Aubrey Plaza are the comedy duo we all need in our lives.

The legendary actresses sat down for a chat during a Monday installment of the Drew’s News podcast, where the 38-year-old White Lotus star revealed she’s currently developing a cartoon “for six-year-olds.” However, she quickly admitted:

“It’s honestly harder to write jokes for six-year-olds than it is for adults.”

Drew then chimed in, citing her experience in writing children’s jokes, as she includes new ones in her daily postcards to her two daughters while they’re away at camp… Uhhhh, mom goals!

And apparently Aubrey thinks so too, as she responded:

“You’re a dream mom. I wish you were my mom. Be my mommy!”

Drew kept the same energy, hilariously hitting back:

“I’ll say the same thing to you I say to the girls: ‘get back in my belly.’”

The Parks and Recreation alum then took things a step further, adding:

“Feed me. Put me to bed. Send me to bed”

Drew responded:

“Oh god, what I wouldn’t do to put you to bed.”

LOLz!! Aubrey kept the comedy flowing, spouting things like:

“Nurture me, nourish me.”

And:

“I’m a hungry baby!”

You just HAVE to check it out for yourself, begging at the 13:15 mark (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? All we know is we NEED more Drew and Aubrey content immediately!

