Ireland Baldwin Reflects On Dad Alec’s 'Thoughtless Little Pig' Comment 15 Years Later -- & Slams Other Names She's Been Called!

We knew Ireland Baldwin had a sense of humor about her dad’s “thoughtless little pig” comment, but it seems like she views it very differently than the rest of us.

Alec Baldwin’s daughter has frequently joked about her dad’s cruel tirade towards her circa 2007. As shocking as it still is to recall the leaked voicemail, Ireland has clearly grown up and forgiven her dad, and their relationship seems to have moved on from it. And it seems like she wants the rest of us to move on from it, too.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old joined the TikTok trend many performers have been posting. Set to the Ting Ting’s That’s Not My Name, some actors have used it to show off different characters they’ve played — but in Ireland’s version, she highlighted names that “the media likes to call me.”

In her video, she shared insults from the press including: “fat,” “attention seeking, voluptuous, promiscuous,” “silver spoon fed brat w/ no real job,” and of course, “thoughtless little pig.”

Of course, the media didn’t come up with the “thoughtless little pig” jab, Alec did. And we hope none of these outlets actually use that hurtful phrase to describe the model, now or back then. But perhaps because the father-daughter duo have tried to leave the painful episode in the past, she blames the media for keeping that insensitive comment alive.

She concluded her video by dancing underneath the caption:

“My name is Ireland. I’m a writer. And I think pigs are cute so jokes [sic] on you.”

Well, good for her for reclaiming the phrase, we suppose! Posting the clip on Instagram, she elaborated further on her feelings in the caption. She wrote:

“I can’t even tell you how much time I’ve wasted worrying about headlines and comments. Can you believe that? Can you believe how much control we give others and how much power we give their narratives. Maybe you don’t experience this on the scale that I do, but the majority of us have been called names and have had assumptions made about us.”

Hailey Bieber’s cousin continued:

“I hardly read articles that come out about me in general but often times when I do, I’m always sexualized in someway or compared to my parents in another. Unfortunately, positivity and good news hardly sells. The media is one giant garbage dump and I could give less of a shit what they call me… I know who I am for the first time in a long time and I’m excited to show you what I’ve been working on.”

She concluded:

“I know that my decision to work in the entertainment industry will of course bring on the constant comparison to the achievements of both my parents, and I continue to embrace the parts of myself that are indeed like them. But I am very excited to show you the individual that I am and the person I’ve grown to very proud of. I don’t give a f**k what you think about how I look, what I wear, what I think and say, and damn does it feel good to get to this point.”

Hell yes!

Even without the 30 Rock alum’s fateful voicemail hanging over her head, Ireland would likely always exist somewhat in his shadow and the shadow of her mother, Kim Basinger. Unfortunately, that’s just how the Hollywood nepotism game goes. But it seems like she is really coming into her own and learning how to stand on her own two feet regardless, which is amazing! Wishing her the best of luck as she forges her own path forward.

