Carrie Underwood Side-Eyes CMAs Vaccination Joke After Hubby Defends Aaron Rodgers!

Carrie Underwood certainly wasn’t laughing at Luke Bryan’s vaccine joke during the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

During the show, Bryan, who was hosting, made a joke about Aaron Rodgers’ recent coronavirus vaccine drama, which blew up last week after the athlete tested positive for COVID-19 and revealed he hadn’t been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he had been “immunized” earlier this summer.

Related: You Won’t BELIEVE How Little Aaron Got Fined For Lying About Vaccination

Bryan hilariously called out the Green Bay Packers QB during his monologue, telling the crowd:

“Rest assured we’re following all the health protocols to keep everyone safe. And it’s so great to be here with all my fellow artists, tested and together… or immunized? Just playing.”

Ha!

The zinger led to a burst of laughter from the crowd. Carrie, however, didn’t so much as grin when the cameras cut to her right after Bryan made the joke. See for yourself (below).

While the American Idol alum hasn’t publicly spoken about her stance on the matter, she’s given off some serious anti-COVID-vax vibes via her social media likes.

One of those likes was on a post her husband, Mike Fisher, who attended the CMA Awards with the songbird, wrote in support of Rodgers. He wrote on Instagram:

“I stand with @aaronrodgers12. I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. It’s time to fight for our medical freedom and I feel for those that have been fired for choosing medical freedom. People losing their jobs over a medical choice is un-American and unacceptable. We need to stand up now before it’s too late!! #medicalfreedom #istandwithaaronrodgers.”

The Last Name hitmaker also sparked outrage in August when she “liked” a Twitter video of conservative commentator Matt Walsh condemning school mask mandates, sparking speculation that she herself is an anti-masker.

As we reported, the video in question saw Walsh making a slew of blatantly false statements at a Nashville school board meeting, claiming masking students was “child abuse” pushed by adults experiencing “Munchausen syndrome by proxy.” He also falsely claimed that COVID-19 poses “almost no threat to our kids at all,” apparently ignoring the fact that the Delta variant has led to a spike in child hospitalizations.

Neither Underwood nor Fisher have said whether or not they’re vaccinated themselves — but we think her actions have done the talking for her. Do U agree?

[Image via ABC]