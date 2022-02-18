Isabelle Fries Covers Gurus Magazine!

Our music favorite Isabelle Fries is the new cover girl for Gurus Magazine.

This new glossy is about Authenticity, Truth, and Passion. Created by Derek Warburton, Gurus serves as a platform for experts in their field to spread their knowledge about what it is like to be in their shoes doing what they do best in the profession that they chose. Whether you’re an Ayahuasca expert, Hollywood film director/ actor, musician or doctor, Gurus Magazine delivers true, and unfiltered narratives. It discusses socio-economic issues, self-developmental growth, all the while giving it a touch of the Mr. Warburton media flair.

Upon its launch in November 2021, Gurus Magazine’s successful premiere issue has covered Emmy-nominated Actress, Anne Heche and Actor/Film Director Peter Facinelli. According to Warburton, both Heche and Facinelli are gurus in their own right due to the passionate and hardworking ethos that they both have.

We are so excited that they have chosen Isabelle Fries for their cover. She is perfect for the magazine as she exudes talent and an innate passion for service.

Check it out (above) and more pics of Isabelle (below)!

[Image via Grace Fries]