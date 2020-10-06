It’s Here!!!!!!

It’s release day!!!!!! We hope you devour Perez’s new memoir like he’s going to gobble up this cookie!! The original influencer! The Queen Of All Media! Our story is now yours! Get TMI: My Life In Scandal from your favorite indie bookstores or directly at PerezHiltonBook.com

Reminder! If you can’t make it to any of our virtual signings, Perez will be personalizing all books to anyone who sends him their copies with a pre-paid return envelope!

His mailing address is 8506 W 3rd St., #101 Los Angeles, CA 90048