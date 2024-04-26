Gisele Bündchen Bodycam Video Shows The REAL Reason She Broke Down Crying!

Gisele Bündchen was seen breaking down in tears earlier this week, causing a lot of questions. And now the FULL story has emerged!

On Wednesday, Tom Brady’e ex-wife was spotted being pulled over by cops in Miami in her luxury $140,000 Mercedes G-Wagon… Something we’ve all probably experienced a time or two — minus the G-Wag! Ha! But in pics obtained by DailyMail.com, the 43-year-old was noticeably distressed as tears rolled down her cheeks. So what caused her breakdown? Co-parenting drama with Tom? Relationship issues with Joaquim Valente?? The officer being a big jerk? Well, none of the above, actually!

In bodycam footage released by the police department on Thursday, you can hear crystal clear what she’s so worked up about — all the paparazzi hot on her trail!

In the footage, the cop told the mother of two he’s giving her a “courtesy,” AKA no ticket, and she responded:

“Thank you, I was just trying to stay [away] from that guy.”

TMZ reported she was pulled over because she was driving erratically while trying to dodge the paps, which the officer said there’s nothing he could do about. Gisele responded:

“I know but he’s, like, stalking me.”

The cop urged the Nourish author to file a report if that’s the case, before tears started welling up in her eyes. She lamented:

“I’m so tired. Everywhere I go I have these f**king guys after me. Nothing protects me. It’s like, I can’t do nothing. I just want to live my life.”

Poor Gisele! That must be so difficult to navigate… The police officer added:

“I can’t prevent them from doing their job, which is to take pictures.”

See the full emotional interaction (below):

We hope she was able to take a breather and gather herself before getting back on the road. Maybe this vid will send a message to invasive paps?? At least the silver lining is she didn’t get a ticket! Not that she wouldn’t be able to afford it…

[Images via CBS & WPLG Local 10/YouTube]