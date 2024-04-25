Taylor Swift's Elementary School Teacher Says She Was 'Always Writing Poetry'

Taylor Swift was always destined to be a poet!

After the recent release of her eleventh studio album The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor’s old elementary school teacher Barbara Kolvek did an interview with CBS Philadelphia. On Saturday, the music teacher expressed her pride in her former student! She revealed that the 34-year-old pop star was even writing poetry way back when she was just a kid! She laughed as she said:

“She always was writing poetry, always. Even in music class, even when she shouldn’t.”

Aww!

The educator went on to reveal that she and Tay Tay kept in contact for a few years through email as she was rising to the spotlight. Then, the Fortnight singer even sent her some gifts, including a yearbook, a signed tee, and a stuffed snowman. It’s clear Barbara is a very important figure in Mz. Swift’s life, because she revealed she actually gave the now worldwide star her first ever solo:

“I did give her her very first singing solo! I feel like maybe I gave her a little spark or encouragement to do what she was doing.”

Taylor’s old teacher went on to say if she could send one message to her, she’d tell her how “proud” she is of her for staying true to herself:

“I would say how proud I was of her and that she has never lost her focus and she’s never lost the real person that she is. She’s always been very honest and open, and I admire that in her.”

So sweet! Lovely about the poetry, too. It started early! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

