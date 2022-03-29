Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence With Message About 'Healing' After Will Smith Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith is speaking out.

The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share a new message in the aftermath of husband Will Smith‘s “slap seen around the world” — across comedian Chris Rock‘s face on Sunday night at the Oscars.

Related: Will Smith’s Mom Was SHOCKED At Seeing His On-Stage Slap!

In a brief, caption-less post, the star shared a very simple message of healing and resolution:

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

Healthy and mature! We are also here for it!

As you can see in the full post (below), there’s just not that much more to it, with Jada having limited the convo in the comments and chosen to let the message stand for itself:

Well then!

It’s great to see her clearly ready to heal emotionally from Sunday’s all-around shocking on-stage incident and move forward. And considering our previous reporting on Jada and Will’s after party activities in the hours following the slap, it would appear they are way past ready to move past the unfortunate awards show incident.

Related: The Academy Launches Formal Review Of Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

Of course, Jada is not the first Smith family member to take to Instagram following the incident. As we noted on Monday evening, Will also came forth on IG to publicly apologize to Chris and the folks behind the Academy Awards for the shocking slap.

In his apology, Will explained that he is “a work in progress,” writing:

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Will then turned his attention specifically to the No Sex In The Champagne Room funnyman, and the Academy, adding:

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

Clearly, it would seem that the entire family is ready to move on from Sunday’s controversy to a better place.

Of course, it might take the internet a while longer to follow their lead… but we are here for the maturity and healing, at least!

What about U, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Jada Pinkett Smith/Instagram/ABC/YouTube]