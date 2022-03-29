Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock For Oscars Slap: 'I Am A Work In Progress'

Well, this changes things!

Hours after the “slap heard round the world,” Will Smith has finally broken his silence with a public apology to Chris Rock.

He posted on his Instagram feed on Monday afternoon:

Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

As you almost certainly have seen by now, Chris poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith‘s bald hairstyle during a presentation at the Oscars on Sunday night, joking that he was looking forward to her starring in G.I. Jane. Of course, our readers will know Jada suffers from a disorder called alopecia, which has caused massive hair loss. It’s something she’s bravely spoken out about a lot recently, despite it being emotionally difficult for someone so in the public eye.

Related: Chris Rock’s Jada Joke Was Reportedly NOT Pre-Vetted By Oscars Team!

Will shocked everyone watching by walking up to the stage and suddenly slapping Chris — before turning around and walking back to his seat before shouting:

“Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth!”

The altercation has caused a huge discussion about violence, toxic masculinity, celebrity, race, you name it — it’s been the hot topic of the past 24 hours. And now, it seems the King Richard star is ready to take full responsibility as she continued on his IG post:

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

In addition, he apologized to the Academy once again — probably prudent considering they launched a formal review of the actor on Monday morning. Will wrote:

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will”

What do YOU think of the apology??

[Image via ABC/YouTube.]