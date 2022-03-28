Diddy Claims Chris Rock & Will Smith Have Already Settled Their Feud After Viral Oscars Slap??

We are still reeling from Sunday night’s shocking “slap seen around the world” at the Oscars involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.

But according to Sean “Diddy” Combs, at least, the abruptly-violent beef between the two stars is now completely finished and resolved??

Hmmm… We’re a little skeptical that this smoothing-over could have happened so soon, but we certainly hope this is the case!

Page Six spoke to the 52-year-old music mogul at the Vanity Fair after party late on Sunday night, and Diddy claimed that the 57-year-old comedian and the 53-year-old Independence Day star are totally cool again hours after Smith took issue with Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith‘s bald head during the awards ceremony.

Diddy was mum on sharing any details about the duo’s resolution, and declined to reveal exactly what happened behind the scenes after the Academy Awards to make things OK between the stars again.

But the rapper did tell the outlet (below):

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that. It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

So, that’s great news?!

Look, we certainly hope that is the case, and that cooler heads were able to prevail in the hours after the shocking slap. It would be unfortunate if the controversy escalated any further than this for all parties involved. But it’s definitely surprising to hear that things apparently became OK again so quickly after such a tense moment played out on national TV!

For what it’s worth, along with Diddy’s comments late Sunday night, Page Six simultaneously reported that Chris and Will “had arranged to work out their issues after the Academy Awards.” So that note would go a long way to backing up Diddy’s late-night assertion that “it’s all love” again so soon between the Fresh Prince alum and the No Sex In The Champagne Room funnyman.

It’s also intriguing to hear Diddy’s claims here because not long after the slap, when Will Smith received the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard, the silver screen superstar apologized to pretty much everyone but Chris Rock! As Perezcious readers will recall from Sunday night’s shocking show, Smith revealed that Denzel Washington had counseled him off stage in the moments after the slap. The actor also said this during his acceptance speech (below):

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me; it’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people.”

Of course, it’s certainly possible Smith was purposely leaving Rock out of the acceptance speech apology in order for the two men to hash out their issues in private.

As unfortunate as the on-screen slap was, though, Smith and his 50-year-old wife were back to feeling good hours later! At that same Vanity Fair party where Diddy dished, the outlet reports Will and Jada “danced the night away” and were “clearly unfazed by the drama” that went down. With 23-year-old son Jaden and 21-year-old daughter Willow along at the after party, the former sitcom star even rapped while his 90s hits Summertime, Miami, and Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It were played by the DJ!

Will seemed pretty unbothered at that point! So maybe it really is all good now?? What do U think, Perezcious readers? Could Will and Chris TRULY have worked things out so quickly after the show like Diddy says?!

Share your thoughts on the slap and its aftermath down in the comments (below)…

