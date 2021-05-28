Will Smith Shows Off His Weight Loss Progress In Near-Naked Update For Fans -- WATCH!

Will Smith is on a fitness journey, and he’s taking us along for the ride!

On Thursday, the 52-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram capturing his intense workout after pledging to lose all of the weight he gained during the coronavirus pandemic. In case you missed it, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum declared earlier this month that he was in “the worst shape of” his life and wanted to make fitness his top priority now.

While he wasn’t thrilled about his looks, Smith also acknowledged how his body helped him survive a global health crisis. He said at the time:

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!.”

And it sure seems like the Aladdin star has committed! At the beginning of the latest clip posted to IG, Smith stripped down to his underwear and revealed a new slimmed-down stomach. The footage then cuts to his gym sessions, which included activities like leg presses and bicep curls. Despite calling the progress “so nasty,” we cannot deny that the actor looks so good!

Ch-ch-check the amazing progress (below):

Yesss!! It’s absolutely amazing to the transformation he has already made in less than a month! Reactions to Will’s health update? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Will Smith/Instagram]