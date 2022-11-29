Country Singer Jake Flint Dies Unexpectedly Just Hours After Getting Married

Country singer Jake Flint has tragically passed away only hours after getting married.

According to fellow musician Mike Hosty via The Oklahoman, Saturday started out just like any other day as the soon-to-be-married Jake and his bride Brenda Cline prepared for their wedding. They’d rented a big tent to avoid the weather, and prepared a makeshift stage for the one-man-band to play from:

“It was rainy, but he’d rented a 40-by-60 circus tent. … They put up a bunch of carpets over the mud and then got two pieces of three-and-a-quarter-inch plywood and set it on the ground — and that was my stage. Jake goes, ‘Is that gonna be all right for you?’ And I go, ‘Jake, that’s perfect.’ A piece of plywood or a flatbed trailer is where I shine.”

Sadly, no one knew this would be the last night they’d spend celebrating with the Red Dirt singer. The musician’s longtime publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to the outlet on Sunday that Jake had sadly passed away in his sleep — only hours after he married his wife. He was only 37 and his cause of death is unknown. So, so heartbreaking.

Hosty told the outlet he’d like to remember the couple when they were happiest:

“I really just like remembering that happy moment of seeing them being married … but I really feel for Brenda.”

And Doyal didn’t have anything but good things to say about his client following his passing:

“He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy. As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just that he was a people person, and he had an amazing sense of humor. He made everybody laugh, and he made everybody feel welcome. He was an ambassador for Oklahoma Red Dirt music.”

Jake released three four studio albums across his career from 2016 to last year. He also charted three singles on the Texas Regional Radio Report with his 2017 song Cowtown, 2018’s Long Road Back Home, and 2020’s What’s Your Name. He was an up-and-coming artist whose career was budding quickly — but sadly came to an end far too soon.

The country music singer’s grief-stricken bride is understandably having a hard time. She posted a video to Facebook on Monday which showed herself and Jake dancing following their marriage, which she captioned:

“I don’t understand.”

Brenda also updated her status on Tuesday, where she expressed the heartbreak she’s experiencing that very few will ever understand:

“We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in. People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

Just gut-wrenching. It’s unfathomable what she’s going through right now…

Our hearts are with Jake and Brenda’s family and loved ones, he will be dearly missed.

R.I.P.

[Image via Facebook/Jake Flint/Brenda Flint]