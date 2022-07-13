Jamie Lee Curtis Admits She Was Accidentally Racist Toward Ana De Armas On Knives Out!

Jamie Lee Curtis won’t let any Hollywood star get away with racism — not even herself!

In an interview with Elle, the Halloween Kills star admitted she made a lot of assumptions about co-star Ana de Armas ahead of filming Knives Out, revealing that she thought the actress was an “inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman” new to Hollywood — simply because she had recently come from Cuba!

The industry vet confessed:

“I assumed — and I say this with real embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived. I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?’”

Wow!

Little did JLC know, Ana had already appeared in Blade Runner 2049 and War Dogs and several other English-language films in the states by the time they worked together on the hit murder mystery flick. Ana had also been working in Cuban and Spanish films and TV shows since way back 2006, so she was hardly the bright-eyed newbie Jamie Lee assumed she’d be!

Of course, Curtis saw first hand what a pro Ana was during the shoot. The 63-year-old added of Ben Affleck’s ex:

“She is not as fancy as maybe the advertisements would have you believe. She leans in, interested; talking to her is kind of give-and-take. She’s curious and asks a lot of questions.”

Jamie Lee was so impressed with Ana’s acting chops, she offered to introduce the starlet to Steven Spielberg so she could play Maria in the West Side Story remake — or maybe to Curtis’ godchildren, film stars Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. You know, to give her a leg up in the industry. But it turned out Ana already knew Jake and had plenty of Hollywood connections by then, including a friendship Keanu Reeves, with whom she’d starred in two films already. (That link probably gave her an edge in scoring the John Wick spinoff Ballerina which is currently in development!)

Look, Jamie was clearly trying to be nice — but if she made all these assumptions just because Ana was Cuban, we mean… Not a good look. Hey, at least she learned a lesson?

Since then, the pair have kept in touch, with Ana giving Jamie Lee a look at her transformation into Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film Blonde. JLC — whose father Tony Curtis starred opposite Monroe in Some Like It Hot — called Ana’s portrayal of the late legend jaw-dropping, sharing:

“I dropped to the floor. I couldn’t believe it. Ana was completely gone. She was Marilyn.”

Sounds like she’s become Ana’s biggest fan!

TBH, we’re not sure why Jamie Lee revealed these awful first thoughts she had about Ana to the world, but we’re glad she’s being honest — because she’s definitely not the only one who’s guilty of this kind of racism!

[Image via Ana De Armas/Instagram/Lionsgate/ YouTube]