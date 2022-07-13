Ana De Armas Reveals 'Horrible' High-Profile Relationship With Ben Affleck Made Her LEAVE LA!

Not only did Ben Affleck break Ana de Armas‘ heart, but he made her turn sour on an entire city! Damn!

In a new chat with Elle for the magazine’s August cover story, the actress opened up about her relationship with the Batman star — and she didn’t have anything nice to say! Instead, she revealed that her romance with Ben was the reason she left LA!! Whoa, things must have gotten bad!

Complaining about how “horrible” the intense media attention was for her during the Deep Water co-star’s nearly year-long relationship, she didn’t mince her words saying:

“That’s one of the reasons why I left LA.”

For those who don’t remember, the duo began dating during the pandemic. Despite the world being on lockdown, they were frequently photographed taking long walks together. The Knives Out star had heard about the negative side of fame before, but she’d never experienced this level of attention herself. She quickly realized she wanted nothing to do with it — or the City of Angels! After seven years of living in the SoCal city, she finally packed her bags. The 34-year-old explained:

“Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be.'”

She continued:

“It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out.”

It wasn’t just the invasive paps that had her feeling “anxious,” she also hated the constant pressure of comparing her success to those of others in the biz, noting:

“[There’s] always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.”

Ana now lives in the Big Apple in an apartment with her new boyfriend, Tinder exec Paul Boukadakis. Just because she’s no longer with Ben doesn’t mean she’s been able to avoid being photographed, though. She and her new boo were spotted in December locking lips while on a stroll together in LA.

Still, it’s probably helpful that she’s distanced herself from the Hollywood frenzy — especially since it helps her avoid accidentally running into her ex and his fiancé Jennifer Lopez! They, of course, couldn’t hide from the cameras even if they tried!

Bennifer got engaged for the second time in April, just over a year after Ben and Ana split in January 2021 because they were at “different places” in their lives, according to a Page Six insider. It was also reported that the 49-year-old wouldn’t commit to having another kid (he’s already dad to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner). We’re sure it’s been hard enough for Ana to watch that romance flourish from a distance, but it’s also wild to think that Ben swooped into her life, and then she immediately had to ditch her home because everything she once knew and loved had been ruined by his intense spotlight! Talk about drawing the short stick!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

