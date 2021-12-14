Joy-Anna Duggar & Husband Release Statement On Guilty Verdict In Josh Duggar's Child Porn Trial

Another one of Josh Duggar‘s family members is speaking out after the disgraced former reality TV star’s conviction last week for possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband, Austin Forsyth, released a joint statement via her Instagram account on Sunday night, several days after Josh was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in the high-profile criminal case.

Related: Josh’s Parents Make Surprising First Statement Following His Child Porn Conviction

The 24-year-old woman and her 28-year-old husband had been in court to witness portions of the trial for themselves, which lasted eight days spread out over parts of the last two weeks. And judging by their reaction on social media, it’s clear both Joy-Anna and Austin were deeply affected by the horrific things that came to light during the federal court proceeding.

Writing their joint statement on Joy-Anna’s IG Stories, the couple revealed to their social media followers (below):

“Over this last year, as you can imagine, there have been a lot of unanswered questions in our minds regarding Josh. We were able to sit through the trial to hear the evidence for ourselves.”

That part is key because, as the couple explains in the very next sentence of their statement, sitting through the difficult proceedings specifically allowed them to come to the same conclusion that the court did about Josh’s guilt.

Joy-Anna explained:

“We agree with the judicial system’s verdict and we are thankful for the men and women who work tirelessly to protect children and help prevent child sexual abuse material. Our hearts break for all CSAM victims.”

Well said.

Finally, in a nod to Josh’s wife Anna Duggar and the couple’s seven children — Mackynzie Renée, 12, Michael James, 10, Marcus Anthony, 8, Meredith Grace, 6, Mason Garrett, 4, Maryella Hope, 2, and Madyson Lily, 1-month — Joy-Anna and Austin shared their well wishes for the family as their 33-year-old husband and father will soon face sentencing:

“We are praying for Anna and her children.”

Joy-Anna and Austin count themselves among a host of Duggar family members and in-laws to speak out throughout the trial and following the guilty verdict in Josh’s case.

Josh will now be sentenced for the conviction; People reports that his sentencing date is expected to be set “in four months” but a specific day and time has yet to be determined. He faces the possibility of several decades in prison.

Related: Josh Moved To Solitary Confinement ‘For His Own Safety’ Following Child Porn Conviction

In the meantime, Josh’s sister Jana Duggar is herself facing a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a minor after an incident separate from this case, which took place back in early September. Court docs covering that situation did not disclose specifics of exactly what happened, though family members have since come forward with a cryptic show of support for the 31-year-old.

[Image via Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth/Instagram/Washington County Sheriff’s Office]