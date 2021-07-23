Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin Finalize Divorce Just 3 Months After Breakup Announcement

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin have officially finalized their divorce just three months after announcing their separation.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the former couple filed on Thursday to “request that the Court enter the proposed Final Decree of Divorce, incorporating the Parties’ Marital Dissolution Agreement Permanent Parenting plan” without a hearing. This basically means that the pair signed off on the court proceeding without them to expedite the process and cut down on legal fees. We know, it is a whole bunch of legal mumbo jumbo! But what matters is, is that the whole thing is done!

As we previously reported, Jana and Mike decided on joint custody of their children, with the country crooner getting 240 days and the former football player spending 125 days with the two. The One Tree Hill alum will also pay her ex-husband $3,200 a month in child support — even though she’s considered the primary guardian of Jace and Jolie. Oh yeah, there’s also the fact that Mike cheated on Jana again. But details…

The updated divorce paperwork specifically states in terms of their custody agreement, according to Us:

“The Mother and Father will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent, and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced. They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.”

Seems like what’s best for the kiddos…

Later in the day, Jana took to Instagram to reflect on the finalization of her divorce, sharing how the situation comes with a ton of mixed feelings:

“Today has not been easy and I didn’t know if I would even say anything. If I’m honest I had no idea how I would feel. Relieved? Sad? But I got the ‘final’ call that I’m officially divorced and the tears came. My first feeling was failure. That I failed my kids. That I was unlovable, not enough. I had moments of anger that I never wanted this for my reality, for my kids.”

Her feelings are totally understandable, especially after she placed so much trust in Mike. The momma of two continued:

“Let’s just say it was all the feels but here’s what I know….I didn’t fail my kids. I’m showing them a strong momma and I’ll continue to do that and walk away knowing I did everything I could. This isn’t the end…it’s just the beginning of my story and I’m excited, hopeful, and ready to continue the healing so I can be stronger, and love deeper.”

Yes, girl! It is time to move onto the next chapter and find someone worthy of your time! Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Cheers to your newfound freedom, Jana!

