Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe SLAMS Trolls For Body-Shaming Her!

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter won’t stand for haters!

On Friday, Ava Phillippe took to Instagram to share a stern message for trolls criticizing her body online. In a since-deleted Story post, she posed alongside her dog Benji and wrote:

“Bodyshaming is toxic behavior”

The 24-year-old added:

“(Asked Benji & he agrees) So maybe just… Don’t do that??”

What a concept, right? If only everyone shared the same mindset on that!

Later, she hopped on TikTok to double down in a follow-up video set to No Doubt’s Just A Girl. She stood in front of the camera as a sarcastic message appeared on screen:

“NBD but I just achieved a major milestone as a woman online… I saw two different strangers commenting on my body”

The celeb kid revealed:

“The first said I should get on Oz*mpic because I’m too fat… The second accused me of starving myself because I’m too thin”

WTF.

She added:

“My weight did not change in the time period between their comments (& it wouldn’t be any of their business if it did!) It’s such bulls**t. No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like. You don’t always know what someone’s gone through or what they struggle with.”

Seriously! But Ava concluded with a helpful message:

“But no matter who you are… Your beauty exceeds such superficial measures. ”

She added in her post’s caption:

“Pretty is as pretty does, babes…& bodyshaming is simply toxic behavior. #loveyouasyouare (P.S. I put ‘woman’ because I see this type of thing happening disproportionately to young girls & women, but let me be clear; bodyshaming is toxic no matter who the subject is. We all deserve to feel safe & at peace in the vessel we live in.)”

@avaephillippe Pretty is as pretty does, babes…& bodyshaming is simply toxic behavior. ???? #loveyouasyouare (P.S. I put “woman” because I see this type of thing happening disproportionately to young girls & women, but let me be clear; bodyshaming is toxic no matter who the subject is. We all deserve to feel safe & at peace in the vessel we live in.) ♬ Just A Girl (From “Clueless”) – Soundtrack Wonder Band

So well put! You tell ‘em Ava!

