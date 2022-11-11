Jana Kramer Reacts To Internet's Response To Mike Caussin Oral Sex Comment!

Jana Kramer is now planning to keep some secrets to herself!

As you know, on the country singer’s Whine Down podcast’s Monday episode, she confessed her ex Mike Caussin didn’t perform oral sex on her for YEARS:

“My ex-husband, the third… he didn’t do that for the first time until we were maybe getting back together, when he got out of rehab.”

Yeah, wow! But was it a little too far? Hey, we didn’t think so. We love how candid she is, and we know she probably helped a lot of people feel less alone!

The One Tree Hill alum said on Wednesday’s episode that she gets a bit nervous over news coverage surrounding her shocking confessions:

“Clickbait gives me so much anxiety. What [outlets] pick up is so ridiculous.”

The 38-year-old did say the totally NSFW comment “made sense” in the context of the conversation she was having at the time, but still, she’s rethinking it going forward:

“I just was feeling it on my chest, the anxiety. I am going to be more mindful of things that I do say on there.”

But don’t worry! The actress isn’t going to stop sharing things all together — the goal is to be relatable:

“The whole point is to help other people through experiences, and that’s what I want to highlight and have fun.”

At the end of the I Got The Boy songstress’ explanation, she asked the media focus on her “forgiveness and moving on” rather than the bad things. Totally fair!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

