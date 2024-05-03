Cardi B Didn’t Show Up To Knicks Playoff Game Until There Were 3 Minutes Left For THIS Insane Reason!

Cardi B missed all but the final few minutes of a New York Knicks game this week because her own basketballs were trying to steal the spotlight! Ha!

On Tuesday night, the Knicks faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers in a must-see NBA playoff game. Cardi B and Offset had court-side seats to watch the highly anticipated showdown. Except she didn’t put hers to use until the last three minutes of the fourth quarter because she apparently suffered a WILD wardrobe malfunction while going to the game!! Seriously, she missed 45 of the 48 regulation minutes of the game! Oops!

On Wednesday, an insider told Page Six that while en route to Madison Square Garden, the WAP singer unexpectedly had her ta-tas “bust out” of her top!

OMG!

The disaster reportedly forced her to head back home to find something else to wear. Evidently, it took a lot of time, though — before the 31-year-old ultimately landed on a blue button up shirt and a plaid skirt. See (below):

Cardi B showed up to Knicks playoff thriller with just three minutes left — due to wardrobe malfunction en route to MSG https://t.co/kuXGpjwIVt pic.twitter.com/K1ty4gAiYw — Page Six (@PageSix) May 1, 2024

She looks great, but… we wonder what she originally had on! Her girls obviously needed some more breathing room! LOLz!

While she had to fix up her ‘fit, her off-again, on again hubby Offset apparently got to catch the full game. But don’t worry! Sources told the outlet that she at least let staffers at the venue know she would be extremely late. How polite! And as she rushed to her seat, she reportedly let everyone know that her tardiness was due to a “wardrobe malfunction”! Ha!!

In the end, the Knicks and Sixers went to overtime, so she at least got to see another few minutes beyond the 45 that she missed. Jeez!! Better late than never, right?? Thoughts? Let us know down in the comments!

