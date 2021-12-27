Big Little Lies Director Jean-Marc Vallée Found Dead At 58

Critically acclaimed director Jean-Marc Vallée was found dead on Sunday. He was just 58 years old.

The Canadian creative died unexpectedly in his cabin outside of Quebec City, according to People. His cause of death has not been revealed at this time. Jean-Marc’s producing partner, Nathan Ross, confirmed the devastating news on Monday, telling the outlet in a statement:

“Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

Born and raised in Montreal, Vallée was made famous for directing Dallas Buyers Club, Big Little Lies, and Sharp Objects. His breakout feature film was C.R.A.Z.Y., which he wrote and directed. In 2014, he earned an Oscar nomination for editing Dallas Buyers Club, the same film that won three Academy Awards, including Best Actor (Matthew McConaughey) and Best Supporting Actor (Jared Leto).

He went on to work on the Oscar-nominated movie Wild, starring Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. He also collaborated with the same actresses in Big Little Lies, earning him two Emmys for directing. Reese took a moment to pay her respects on Instagram Monday, sharing a throwback photo of the duo, writing:

“My heart is broken. My friend. I love you. “

The filmmaker leaves behind his sons Alex and Émile, as well as three siblings. We will be thinking of all his family and friends in this heartbreaking time. May he rest in peace.

