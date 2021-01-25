Jenelle Evans Says Mom Barbara 'Blocked' Her Amid New Custody Drama With Son Jace -- OMG!

It sounds like Jenelle Evans is going through it, even after things seemed so good just a week ago.

The Teen Mom 2 alum posted a new video to her YouTube account over the weekend. In it, she updated fans directly on what has turned out to be an unfortunate situation for her: Jenelle alleges that her mother Barbara has “blocked” her in a bid to keep the reality TV alum away from her own 11-year-old son Jace.

Related: Jenelle Denies Weird Rumor That She Stole A Neighborhood Dog — WTF?!

As you’ll recall, last week, Jenelle revealed on social media that Jace had moved back in with her, and had been living with the rest of her fam — at the time, incorrectly claiming she was on the road back to regaining custody of the boy. The former MTV star quickly addressed how she’d misspoken about custody in the hours after her first post, but the damage was done; apparently, Barbara has now “blocked” Jenelle in the latest round of sordid Evans family drama.

In her new video, the momma of three summed it up early, telling fans (below):

“I’m pretty pissed. Jace was living with me the past week, and now circumstances have changed. Why have they changed? Because my mom can’t put down her pride. Jace was staying at my house, everything was fine. She agreed for him to live with me. Now, she’s trying to make me look like a dumbass. Now she’s taking it all back.”

Whoa!

As it turns out, and as the 29-year-old ex-reality TV star explained, Barbara had apparently learned from a lawyer that she could be held in contempt of court if Jace lives full-time with Jenelle ahead of an official change in the pair’s custody agreement.

So, while Jenelle thought she was moving forward in getting her son back for more quality time, Barb has apparently pulled all the way back in a bid to stay in line with the law. Clearly emotional about being yanked around in this manner — not to mention what it must be doing to Jace — the eastern North Carolina native slammed her mom’s decision to walk away and called Babs out for going to TMZ to correct her initial claim about custody.

Related: Jenelle Addresses Husband David Eason’s Gun-Carrying Situation On Social Media

Jenelle tearfully said (below):

“Now she took Jace back, now she’s trying to apologize to me and saying, ‘Come on, we got along for so well for so long, and now you’re just going to throw it all away?’ Me? No. You threw it all away when you went and talked to TMZ behind my back.”

Ouch…

Here’s the full video (below):

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Obviously, first and foremost, we hope that whatever ends up happening is in the best interest of Jace, and in his development as a young person.

Past that, yeah, we totally get how this unfortunate setback comes at a bad time, and makes Jenelle look bad. We also understand Barbara’s desire to stay close to the letter of the law, though. Better to have Jace remain in the family than taken away from both of them, no?

Related: Jenelle Shades The S**t Out Of Chelsea Houska Over Abrupt ‘Teen Mom 2’ Exit

Still, it’s doubly hard to know it’s come to this after Jenelle and Barbara appeared to have finally, fully reconciled in their own relationship this past Christmas. Ugh! The drama never ends!

It’s a tough situation. No easy answers here, it’d seem…

[Image via Jenelle Evans/YouTube/Instagram]