Jenelle Evans Vomits Violently Whenever She Thinks About What David Eason Did To Her During Their Marriage

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Jenelle Evans has been struggling with some seriously concerning health issues ever since becoming estranged from David Eason.

On Tuesday, the US Sun revealed the existence of shocking new court documents in which the Teen Mom 2 alum revealed that she has been regularly physically ill while dealing with the fallout of her failed marriage to the 35-year-old. Those docs have come about as part of Jenelle’s request for a domestic violence protective order against David, which was finally granted by a judge late last week. Now, these new details are so, so gut-wrenching…

Related: SURPRISE! Jenelle Is Officially Returning To ‘Teen Mom’ Five Years After Being Fired!

According to Jenelle’s attorney Brian Pettijohn in the docs, the 32-year-old mom of three has been violently ill at regular intervals while processing the emotions over the end of her marriage and David’s alleged treatment of her. And now, after the court ruled in favor of Jenelle and granted the restraining order, they have determined that the reality TV vet has experienced “a fear of continued harassment that rises to such a level as to inflict substantial emotional distress.”

Furthermore, the court found there to be “an ongoing pattern of badgering and verbal abuse … via electronic mediums,” which is a pretty explicit call-out of David’s social media taunting of his ex. And in dealing with all that, the North Carolina native has been suffering from persistent “esophageal gastric issues” which have caused violent vomiting.

OMG…

It’s interesting to hear this case being made now, because it would seem as though this has been happening to Jenelle for quite a while. Last May, she shared a series of Instagram Stories in which she revealed that she’d been having “esophageal spasms” that doctors were struggling to diagnose. Acid reflux was ruled out at the time, and beyond that, Jenelle wasn’t able to pinpoint an answer for those unsettling and incredibly painful spasms. (Or if she did eventually get a diagnosis, she didn’t share it publicly.) But now, according to these newly revealed court docs, her severe gastric issues of late have been exacerbated at least in part by the stress and anxiety that she has felt over the end of her marriage to Eason. Ugh.

At this point, all we can really do is send love to Jenelle and her kids — Jace, 14, Kaiser, 9, and Ensley, 7 — as they navigate life after the granting of this domestic violence protective order with divorce looming ahead. We hope that having David out of her house and away from her immediate surroundings will do wonders for Jenelle in time, because it sounds like things have been going really bad for a while over there. So sad…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via David Eason/TikTok/Candace Owens Podcast/YouTube]