Jenelle Evans FINALLY Granted Restraining Order Against David Eason!

Jenelle Evans won’t be having to worry about her scary ex popping up anywhere near her… At least not for a while!

After announcing her split from David Eason back in March, the Teen Mom alum has been petitioning for a restraining order against him for herself and her three children, including Jace, 14, Kaiser, 9, and Ensley, 9. David revealed the news in a since-deleted TikTok back in early April, eerily promising he would bring “all the info” to court. Later that same month, the two DID head to court, and Jenelle completely iced him out. David apparently asked the North Carolina county judge for a continuance so he could get his legal ducks in a row, but now another month has passed, and Jenelle officially got her restraining order!

On Saturday, the reality star’s manager August Keen told People that a judge granted a six-month protection order in court on Thursday:

“Jenelle is excited to move forward with her life. She’s focused on her children, herself and her career. She expressed huge relief after the judge granted the restraining order. She hasn’t been this happy in a very long time.”

That’s so good to hear! Knowing how frightening he can be, it must feel like such a weight lifted off Jenelle’s shoulders. Her manager added:

“Big things are already lined up for her and she looks forward to her bright future. A lot of surprises in store which can be seen on future episodes of Teen Mom.”

Earlier this month, MTV announced that the 32-year-old will be returning to the Teen Mom universe for season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

On Thursday, Jenelle’s attorney Brandon Pettijohn told The US Sun that per the order, David is not allowed to post about Jenelle or the kids on social media and he’s not allowed to visit the kids’ schools. He also has to surrender his firearms. According to the outlet, no provisions were made to the estranged pair’s active custody battle over Ensley, and the two left the court session without talking to each other.

We’re happy for Jenelle! This is such a great step in the right direction.

Thoughts?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Jenelle Evans/Instagram & David Eason/TikTok]