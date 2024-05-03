Jenelle Evans Can't Kick David Eason Off Her Boat Yet -- Here's Why!

Jenelle Evans‘ legal battle with David Eason is just getting started — and it’s already SO messy!

As we’ve been reporting, there’s been a rough custody battle going on between the parents for 7-year-old Ensley, The 32-year-old demanded sole custody of their daughter, and because of her soon-to-be ex’s scary behavior, a mental health evaluation before allowing visitation. She’s also filed a protective order for herself and her children against the 35-year-old for his alleged domestic violence.

Related: Jenelle Calls Relationship With Scary Ex David ‘A Big Mistake’!

But even with all this going on, Jenelle STILL can’t legally kick the man off her boat! As you know, David has been camping out on the vessel since February due to a stay-away order against the reality TV star’s son Jace — the one he allegedly assaulted. Now while a divorce is taking place, it only complicates things more. An insider told The US Sun on Thursday:

“It gets a little bit more complicated when there’s a divorce action that’s been filed. So, everything that happened with the boat and any other personal belongings acquired during their marriage will have to be disposed of with the court’s permission.”

And what does this mean? Jenelle has no grounds to evict him from the property — but she’s got a plan. The source continued:

“At this time, there’s not really any legal avenue for Jenelle to evict David off the boat, even though it’s a separate property. She’s going to let the court case play out before taking any sort of steps like that.”

We’ve already heard she’s preparing a “smoking gun” allegation for the court date later this month. We’ll have to wait and see how this all plays out…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Jenelle Evans/David Eason/Instagram]